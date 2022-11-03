Ukraine-Russia news – live: Summoned UK ambassador ambushed by protesters in Moscow
Moscow claims Royal Navy personnel were involved in an attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike
The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the baseless accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.
As Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Thursday, she was ambushed by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.
Other makeshift signs, emblazoned with crude drawings of the Union Jack flag, cups of tea, guns, Big Ben and red double decker buses, bore the words “No British terror” and “Terror attack in Sevastopol is Britain’s fault.”
Russian special services claim that the attack on its fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea – an area annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014 – was carried out by Ukraine, under the guidance and leadership British naval specialists.
The UK has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged attack, dismissing Russia’s accusation as “false”.
It comes as Russian shelling has disconnected Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine’s grid in an attack that destroyed its last remaining high-voltage power lines, officials said today.
Russian missiles ‘hit energy infrastructure in two Ukrainian regions'
Russian missile attacks hit energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk late on Wednesday, further complicating the work of the energy system, Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergohas said.
The regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk are both Ukrainian steelmaking hubs. Russian strikes have damaged 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.
Read our full report here:
Russia and Ukraine ‘to free 214 captured fighters on Thursday'
Moscow and Kyiv will each hand over 107 captured fighters on Thursday, according to a Russian-installed official.
Details of this latest prisoner exchange was posted to Telegram by Denis Pushilin, adminstrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
Russian delegation ‘resumes work at grain deal centre'
A Russian delegation has resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, according to the UN.
Reuters adds:
It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with there currently being over 120 ships waiting to move, mainly those planning an inbound voyage.
Russia temporarily suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered initiative on Saturday after what it said was a major drone attack on its vessels and it resumed participation in the deal on Wednesday.
Watch: Russian conscripts protest over pay at military base in Ulyanovsk
Moscow claims it prevented Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ on Zaporizhzhia plant
A senior Russian official has alleged that Moscow had prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine says Russia has repeatedly shelled the plant, despite Russia’s claims to the contrary. Both sides deny the others accusations.
Ukrainian forces “continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Western weapons which could lead to a global catastrophe”, Russian security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said.
Patrushev said that Russian special services had prevented what he said was a “terrorist attack” on the plant.
Repeated shelling of the plant has raised the possibility of a grave accident just 500 km (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.
Watch: British ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry met with anti-UK protesters
Lavrov calls on UN to ease Russian food exports
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia‘s own food exports.
Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia said it would resume its participation in the initiative, U-turning on its decision, taken last weekend, to suspend its role in the deal.
‘Britain is a terrorist state’, chant Russian protestors as UK ambassador arrives at foreign ministry
As UK ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert arrived at Russia’s foreign ministry at 10.30am on Wednesday, she was greeted by a small crowd chanting anti-British slogans and holding up placards, which read: “Britain is a terrorist state”.
In pictures: Key infrastructure attacks leave Kyiv with further power and water outages
