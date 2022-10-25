Ukraine news – live: Russia to raise baseless ‘dirty bomb’ claim at Security Council
Moscow brings allegation to UN as Kyiv’s allies warn of escalation
Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory.
The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote late last night to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, repeating the allegation that Ukraine would use a radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.
The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States have rejected Russia’s allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation.
Kyiv asked UN inspectors to visit nuclear sites in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to gather evidence against Russia’s claim.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it would inspect two sites, both of which have already been visited by the watchdog, one as recently as one month ago.
Russian state media said Ukraine was using sites in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv to prepare the explosives. The IAEA did not name the facilities it would inspect.
Norway arrests suspected Russian spy
Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported today, citing the Nordic country’s PST security service.
NRK reported that the PST said it believed a Brazilian researcher at University of Tromso was really a Russian citizen working for the Kremlin.
Ukraine war ‘must be seen to its conclusion’, says Rishi Sunak
Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak said the war in Ukraine must be seen successfully to its conclusion, as he reiterated UK support for Kyiv defence against the Russian invasion.
Mr Sunak also said his domestic position was made more difficult due to the energy crisis being driven by the Russian invasion.
French president Emmanuel Macron congratulated Mr Sunak on becoming the new prime minister and said he would look to work with him on common challenges such as the war in Ukraine.
Italy will not give in to Putin’s blackmail, says new PM
Italy’s new government will support Ukraine and will not give into “blackmail” from Vladimir Putin, Italy’s new prime minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament today.
Ms Meloni’s right-wing government took office over the weekend and has quickly moved to dispel fears that it would lead Italy astray from Europe’s united front against Russia.
“Giving in to Putin’s blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail,” Ms Meloni said in her maiden speech to the lower house of government.
She added that her government, which was sworn in at the weekend, would look to increase financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis.
Car bomb injures five in Russian-occupied Melitopol – reports
A car explosion near the office of a tv channel in Russian-occupied Melitopol has injured at least five people, officials said.
The city’s Russian-controlled administration’s Telegram channel said the blast hit the buidling of ZaMedia – a Russian propaganda broacaster.
The Telegram post said: “The blast wave in the building on several floors took out windows and interior doors. Neighbouring residential buildings and a car passing by at the time of the explosion were also damaged.
“Five people were slightly injured, including employees of the media holding, one was hospitalised.
“The TV channel and radio studio continue their work.”
Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian elected mayor of Melitopol, also reported the explosion. He shared the below photographs in a post about the explosion.
EU chief urges Ukraine reconstruction
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has urged international partners to help Ukraine rebuild swiftly.
“We have no time to waste, the scale of destruction is staggering. The World Bank puts the cost of the damage at €350bn (£304bn),” she told a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Berlin.
Volodymyr Zelensky, appearing on video link, said Russia had destroyed one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector and complained that Kyiv had not seen “a single cent” of a requested rapid recovery fund worth €17bn.
Ms von der Leyen said the EU would send €1bn in emergency assistance.
Germany said the conference, which it is hosting as part of its year-long G7 presidency, aims to develop a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine.
Russia turning to high-risk helicopter attacks on front line – MoD
Russia is likely turning to risky helicopter attacks to support its troops on the front line in Ukraine, as Moscow struggles to get a hold on the skies, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
Strikes from Russian jets have proved ineffective on the front line so far, while Moscow’s artillery stocks are running low, the MoD said.
Attack helicopters are often flying in high-risk conditions without the expected level support from jets, the MoD said, pointing to heavy losses of the Russian air fleet.
“There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 Hokum attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. This represents over 25 per cent of the Russian Air Force’s in-service fleet of 90 Ka-52s, and nearly half of Russia’s total helicopter losses in Ukraine,” the MoD said.
German president makes surprise visit to Kyiv
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit, his first since Russia invaded the country on 24 February, his office said in a statement.
Mr Steinmeier said he was looking forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“My message to the people of Ukraine is: You can rely on Germany!” he said in the statement.
Besides military support, Mr Steinmeier added, his trip would focus on helping to repair destroyed infrastructure, such as power grids, water pipes and heating systems, as quickly as possible before winter arrives.
The German president was set to visit last Thursday but the trip was cancelled at short notice after the Russian bombing of Kyiv. German chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously visited Ukraine.
Moscow to bring ‘dirty bomb’ claim to UNSC
Russia plans to raise its “dirty bomb” claim at the UN Security Council (UNSC) today after being rebuffed by Ukrainian allies.
The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sent a letter to the United Nations late last night on its allegation that Ukraine would use an radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.
“We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” Mr Nebenzia wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UNSC in the letter, seen by Reuters.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s claim suggested Moscow was planning to launch such an attack and blame Kyiv.
The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Moscow’s allegations as “transparently false”.
“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” they said in a joint statement.
Later, the United States issued a warning to Moscow. “We’ve been very clear with the Russians ... about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a dirty bomb or a nuclear bomb.”
Nuclear inspectors to probe ‘dirty bomb’ claims
The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv’s request, after Russia claimed Ukraine could deploy a “dirty bomb” in a false flag attack.
“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine,” the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.
“The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days” to look for any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material, it added.
Russian state media said the two sites involved in the operation were the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv.
The IAEA did not name the facilities it would inspect.
