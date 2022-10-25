✕ Close Russian pilot ejects from burning fighter jet after it 'clipped power line' and crashed

Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory.

The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote late last night to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, repeating the allegation that Ukraine would use a radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States have rejected Russia’s allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation.

Kyiv asked UN inspectors to visit nuclear sites in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to gather evidence against Russia’s claim.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it would inspect two sites, both of which have already been visited by the watchdog, one as recently as one month ago.

Russian state media said Ukraine was using sites in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv to prepare the explosives. The IAEA did not name the facilities it would inspect.