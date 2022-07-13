✕ Close Extensive damage in Ukraine as Sloviansk hit by Russian shelling

Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, a day after the US warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine.

While the Russian president is meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, Joe Biden will be making a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program and activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion.

The White House said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of drones, including those capable of carrying weapons.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion.

The Ukrainian military’s southern command said a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

Russia’s Tass news agency offered a different account of the blast, saying a mineral fertiliser storage facility exploded.