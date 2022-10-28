Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin ‘likely using mobilised reservists’ to defend Kherson
Russia’s companies along the Dnipro River only consisted of six to eight men
Russia has expanded some of its units with “mobilised reservists” west of the Dnipro River due to an “extremely low” level of manning, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.
The river runs through much of Kherson, a strategically important Russian-held city where Ukrainian Armed Forces have made advancement along the west bank of the river.
In September, Russian companies in the Kherson sector consisted of between six and eight men – but should deploy with around 100 personnel.
In recent weeks, Russia has transitioned to a “long-term, defensive posture” on the frontline in Ukraine, most likely due to being “severely undermanned” and “poorly trained”, the defence ministry said in an intelligence update.
It added that even if Russia consolidates long-term defensive lines in Ukraine, its operational design will remain “vulnerable”.
Russia will need to regenerate “higher quality” and “mobile” forces capable of “dynamically countering” Ukraine’s offensive to regain the initiative, the update concluded.
Russian official hints Starlink satellites could become targets in war
At least one Russian official has hinted that commercial satellites used to aid Ukraine in the latter’s fight against Russia’s invasion could be targeted for retaliation.
At a Wednesday meeting of the United Nations First Committee, Russian deputy director for nonproliferation and arms control at the Russian Foreign Ministry Konstantin Vorontsov said the use of commercial satellites in the war in Ukraine was an “extremely dangerous tendency.”
”The West’s actions unreasonably jeopardize the stability of the civil space activities,” he said, according to reporting by Russian news agency Tass. “Quasi-civil infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliation strike.”
Jon Kelvey has more:
Russian official hints Starlink satellites could become targets in war over Ukraine
Russian foreign ministry official speaks of ‘dangerous tendency’ of Western commercial space assets becoming involved in war in Ukraine
Russia has lost almost 70,000 troops, says Ukraine’s Armed Forces
Latest figures from Ukraine’s Armed Forces estimate around 69,700 Russian troops have died since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
Top Putin aide visits Kherson
Vladimir Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.
He visited the ferry port which is evacuating people from the right back of the Dnipro ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive, said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.
"The work on organising the departure of residents has been completed," Mr Aksyonov said.
Mr Kiriyenko also visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and spoke to staff at the station.
Inside Bakhmut, the city being bombed to ruins by Russia’s forces
Shelling and missile strikes are so constant and intense that a lull seems unnatural. But it is in these brief periods of relative calm that residents left in this broken city emerge from underground refuges to seek sustenance.
Time is short for those who come to get food and water, as well as for volunteers handing out supplies. Russian drones fly overhead and gatherings of people have frequently been targeted for strikes. There is anxiety among those in the queue, and relief when they get to leave with their ration.
Kim Sengupta has more:
'Life can end suddenly here': Inside Bakhmut, the city being bombed to ruins
The ferocity of the assault, and the destruction it has wrought, is due to a fevered Russian attempt to secure a strategic and symbolic victory after retreating in other battlefields, Kim Sengupta reports
ICYMI: Zelensky accuses Putin’s commanders of ‘crazy’ tactics to escalate war
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin’s commanders of using “crazy” tactics to escalate the war in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president was referring to Bakhmut, which lies on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the city, and are now attempting to accelerate the invasion through drastic measures, he said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more:
Zelensky accuses Russian commanders of 'crazy' tactics to escalate war in Ukraine
‘They are driving people to their deaths,’ Ukrainian president warns
Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian troops shelled areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using Grad missile launchers and heavy artillery, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
In Nikopol city, dozen high-rises and private residences along with several power lines were damaged in the attack.
US to send additional $275m in military aid to Ukraine
The US is sending Ukraine a new $275m package of weapons and other aid, in a move to bolster the effort to drive Russian forces out of key.
Officials said there are no major new weapons in the package, which is expected to be announced on Friday, according to the Associated Press.
Instead, the US aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already in use, including for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
Putin hits out at Liz Truss over comments on nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin accused Liz Truss of being “a bit out of it” over comments she made about nuclear weapons.
The Russian president hit out at the former prime minister as he sought to defend his country from the criticism of Western leaders since the invasion of Ukraine.
It comes amid concerns that with Russia struggling to make ground in Ukraine, Mr Putin could turn to nuclear weapons.
“We’ve never said anything proactively about possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia. We have only hinted in response to those statements that the Western leaders have made,” he said, according to a live translation on Sky News.
Dominic McGrath has more.
Putin accuses Liz Truss of being 'out of it' over comments on nuclear weapons
It comes amid concerns that with Russia struggling to make ground in Ukraine, Mr Putin could turn to nuclear weapons.
South Korea denies sending lethal weapons to Ukraine
South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said that Seoul has not provided any lethal weapons to Ukraine, after Russian president Vladimir Putin said such a decision would destroy their bilateral relations.
“We have been in solidarity with the international community for peaceful, humanitarian aid to Ukraine and have not provided any lethal weapons, but that’s in any regard a matter of our sovereignty,” Mr Yoon told reporters.
The US ally has maintained that it would not provide Ukraine with lethal aid and has sought to avoid antagonizing Russia due to Moscow’s influence over North Korea.
“We are putting efforts to maintain peaceful, good relations with every country in the world, including Russia,” Mr Yoon added.
Russia deployed over 30 drones in two days, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has launched more than 30 drone attacks on the war-torn country in just two days.
Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.
Standing beside what appeared to be a downed Iranian Shahed drone, Mr Zelensky pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power.
He said: “Enemy planes will fall. Enemy helicopters will fall. ‘Shaheds’ will fall.”
