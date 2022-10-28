✕ Close Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia has expanded some of its units with “mobilised reservists” west of the Dnipro River due to an “extremely low” level of manning, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

The river runs through much of Kherson, a strategically important Russian-held city where Ukrainian Armed Forces have made advancement along the west bank of the river.

In September, Russian companies in the Kherson sector consisted of between six and eight men – but should deploy with around 100 personnel.

In recent weeks, Russia has transitioned to a “long-term, defensive posture” on the frontline in Ukraine, most likely due to being “severely undermanned” and “poorly trained”, the defence ministry said in an intelligence update.

It added that even if Russia consolidates long-term defensive lines in Ukraine, its operational design will remain “vulnerable”.

Russia will need to regenerate “higher quality” and “mobile” forces capable of “dynamically countering” Ukraine’s offensive to regain the initiative, the update concluded.