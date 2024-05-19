Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1716128525

Iran president latest: Helicopter suffers ‘hard landing’ with Raisi’s condition unknown

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was involved in a helicopter accident described as a ‘crash’ by one local official

Alexander Butler
Sunday 19 May 2024 15:22
Comments
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, with rescuers struggling to reach the scene
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, with rescuers struggling to reach the scene (AP)

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, with rescuers struggling to reach the scene.

Iran’s interior minister Ahmed Vahidi confirmed to state TV that one of the helicopters in a convoy carrying President Raisi, 63, had a rough landing on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are being hampered by difficult weather conditions.

The incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to state TV.

President Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province with Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Neither IRNA nor state TV immediately offered any information on President Raisi’s condition.

One local government official used the word “crash” to describe the incident, but he acknowledged to an Iranian newspaper that he had yet to reach the site himself.

1716128437

Pictured: Iranian president in Azerbaijan just before helicopter accident

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi meets with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, after which his helicopter has reportedly crashed near the city of Jolfa (Office of the President of the Iran)
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi visits the site of a proposed road and rail bridge project over the Aras River just before his helicopter was involved in an accident (Office of the President of the Iran)
Alexander Butler19 May 2024 15:20
1716127996

Helicopter carrying Iranian president involved in accident

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, with rescuers struggling to reach the scene.

Iran’s interior minister Ahmed Vahidi confirmed to state TV that one of the helicopters in a convoy carrying President Raisi, 63, had a rough landing on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are being hampered by difficult weather conditions.

The incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to State TV.

Alexander Butler19 May 2024 15:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in