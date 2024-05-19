Iran president latest: Helicopter suffers ‘hard landing’ with Raisi’s condition unknown
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was involved in a helicopter accident described as a ‘crash’ by one local official
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident, with rescuers struggling to reach the scene.
Iran’s interior minister Ahmed Vahidi confirmed to state TV that one of the helicopters in a convoy carrying President Raisi, 63, had a rough landing on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are being hampered by difficult weather conditions.
The incident happened near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to state TV.
President Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province with Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
Neither IRNA nor state TV immediately offered any information on President Raisi’s condition.
One local government official used the word “crash” to describe the incident, but he acknowledged to an Iranian newspaper that he had yet to reach the site himself.
Pictured: Iranian president in Azerbaijan just before helicopter accident
Helicopter carrying Iranian president involved in accident
