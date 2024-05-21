Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716271219

Iran helicopter crash live updates: US says president Ebrahim Raisi had ‘blood on his hands’ after death

Iranian president along with foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died in the helicopter crash on Sunday

Alex Ross,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Andy Gregory
Tuesday 21 May 2024 07:00
Rescue efforts underway to find missing helicopter of Iran president

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi had “blood on his hands” for supporting extremist groups across the Middle East, the United States said.

Mr Raisi, 63, was killed in a helicopter crash amid heavy fog on Sunday as he was travelling back from a visit to northern Iran to discuss an infrastructure project with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

As international and regional allies including Russia, China and Turkey lamented the death of Raisi, the US said it would continue to hold Iran accountable for “destabilising” activity in the region.

“No question this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Rescuers found the helicopter that was carrying the Iranian president, as well as the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other senior officials, after it crashed in a mountainous northwest region of Iran.

Minutes after the Red Crescent Society announced its team had reached the site of the crash, state TV reported that there were “no signs of life” and an official said the helicopter had been “completely burned”.

1716271219

Lebanon and Syria announce three days of mourning

Lebanon and Syria on Monday announced three days of national mourning for the Iranian president and foreign minister, who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Iran enjoys sway in both countries, backing the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon and supporting Syria’s government and security forces stay in power throughout more than a decade of war.

“I can’t tell you how sorry I am about this incident that happened. Especially that the foreign minister had become a friend,” Lebanon’s foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib told reporters.

Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad, as well as other Lebanese officials and Hezbollah, offered their condolences for the deaths.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar21 May 2024 07:00
1716269419

Iran’s ex-foreign minister blames US sanctions for helicopter crash

Former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed US-imposed sanctions on Iran for the crash of the American Bell 212 helicopter that was carrying president Ebrahim Raisi and seven others.

The Bell 212 helicopter that crashed was purchased by Iran in the early 2000s, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. But aircraft in Iran face a shortage of parts because of Western sanctions, and often fly without safety checks.

“One of the main culprits of yesterday’s tragedy is the United States, which ... embargoed the sale of aircraft and aviation parts to Iran and does not allow the people of Iran to enjoy good aviation facilities,” Mr Zarif told The Associated Press.

There are 15 Bell 212 helicopters with an average age of 35 years currently registered in Iran that could be in active use or in storage, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar21 May 2024 06:30
1716267600

Watch: State Department defends ‘condolences’ for Iranian president Raisi’s death

Alexander Butler21 May 2024 06:00
1716265819

Iran to hold presidential election on 28 June

Iran will hold an election on 28 June to find the successor for president Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The date was finalised in a meeting chaired by interim president Mohammad Mokhber on Monday evening.

The registration of candidates will be open from 30 May to 3 June, with the campaign period running from 12 to 27 June.

The Islamic Republic’s constitution directs that in the event the president dies or is incapacitated, the first vice president shall take over for an interim period of 50 days.

During that time the acting president must work with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary to arrange for an urgent presidential election to be held.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar21 May 2024 05:30
1716264000

Watch: Rescuers struggle to reach scene of Iranian president’s helicopter crash due to weather

Alexander Butler21 May 2024 05:00
1716261909

Iran opens probe into Raisi’s helicopter crash

Iran has opened an investigation in to the helicopter crash that killed president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Amir Abdollahian and other officials.

They were travelling in a US-made helicopter from Iran’s border with Azerbaijan after inaugurating a dam project when the aircraft crashed in a mountanious region of northwest Iran.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces major general Mohammad Bagheri has assigned a high-ranking delegation to investigate the crash, IRNA reported.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar21 May 2024 04:25
1716260400

Who was the Iranian president killed in fiery helicopter crash?

Alexander Butler21 May 2024 04:00
1716256800

Iran helicopter crash wreckage seen in drone video

Wreckage of a helicopter that was carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi was seen in drone footage of the crash site. State media reported that there were “no signs of life” and an official said the helicopter had been “completely burned” after the aircraft crashed amid heavy fog in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran. The helicopter was carrying the president, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other senior officials. Officials said the aircraft appeared to have undergone a “rough landing” near Jolfa, on the border of Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan, around 600km northwest of Tehran.

Alexander Butler21 May 2024 03:00
1716253200

How helicopter crash that killed Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi unfolded

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi has been found dead in a helicopter crash after an hours-long search, according to state media.

The 63-year-old and Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were among senior officials whose bodies were found at the site of the crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province on Monday, the state-run Irna news agency reported.

The officials were travelling following a visit with the Azerbaijani president to discuss the joint Qiz-Qalasi Dam infrastructure project over the Aras River, which separates Iran and the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan, when the helicopter crashed between Jolfa and the border region Varzaqan.

Alexander Butler21 May 2024 02:00
1716249600

Mapped: Where did Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crash?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner and potential successor to the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter took off from the Khodaafarin Dam, in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, on Sunday afternoon.

Raisi, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, had been taking part in the inauguration of the dam alongside the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Alexander Butler21 May 2024 01:00

