Iran’s foreign minister played down Israel’s suspected limited military attack on Friday, claiming it “was not a strike” and refusing to acknowledge Israeli involvement.

“It has not been proven to us that there is a connection between this and Israel,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told NBC.

“They were more like toys that our children play with – not drones,” he added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said it was intended only to convey to Iran that Israel has the ability to hit targets inside the country.

The attack appeared to target an Iranian Air Force base near the city of Isfahan, deep inside the country, but without striking any strategic sites or causing major damage.

It comes as a man was killed at another base being used by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Two security sources said it was not known who was responsible for the air strike. A US official said there had been no US military activity in Iraq.

One PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded, according to sources at the nearby hospital in Hilla.