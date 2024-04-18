✕ Close Israel ‘making decision to act’ after Iranian attack, says Cameron

Israel will “will make our own decisions” on a potential retaliation for Iran’s uprecedented attack, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said – hours after David Cameron landed in Israel for talks, urging restraint.

Britain’s foreign secretary told reporters that it was “clear the Israelis are making a decision to act” in response to Iran’s direct attack with hundreds of missiles and drones, adding: “We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible and in a way that, as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough.”

But in an apparent response to his remarks, Mr Netanyahu released a statement hours later saying Israel would make its own decisions – and would “do everything necessary to defend itself”.

The UK wants “to see coordinated sanctions against Iran”, Lord Cameron said, ahead of an upcoming meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy. United States Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has already said she expects Washington will hit Tehran with new sanctions in a matter of days.

Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus.