Middle East – live: Israel will make own decision on Iran attack response, Netanyahu says after Cameron talks
Foreign secretary says UK hopes Israel will respond ‘in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible’
Israel will “will make our own decisions” on a potential retaliation for Iran’s uprecedented attack, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said – hours after David Cameron landed in Israel for talks, urging restraint.
Britain’s foreign secretary told reporters that it was “clear the Israelis are making a decision to act” in response to Iran’s direct attack with hundreds of missiles and drones, adding: “We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible and in a way that, as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough.”
But in an apparent response to his remarks, Mr Netanyahu released a statement hours later saying Israel would make its own decisions – and would “do everything necessary to defend itself”.
The UK wants “to see coordinated sanctions against Iran”, Lord Cameron said, ahead of an upcoming meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy. United States Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has already said she expects Washington will hit Tehran with new sanctions in a matter of days.
Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus.
How Israeli strike on Iranian target led to escalation – report
Israel officials failed to foresee Iranian retaliation after it allegedly targeted Iran’s embassy in Syria, the New York Times claimed on Thursday.
It told the US about the impending airstrike of 1 April, when it was moments away, catching the ally off guard, the outlet reported, citing senior American officials involved in high-level discussion.
While the US publicly voiced its support for Israel, privately they expressed anger for moving ahead with the strike without consulting Washington, according to the paper.
The planning of Israeli attack on embassy in Syria began two months earlier, two senior Israeli officials told the paper on condition of anonymity, adding that the target was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander for Syria and Lebanon of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Israeli war cabinet approved the operation on 22 March, it reported citing records of summarised preparations. The Israeli airstrike in Damascus killed seven Iranian officers, including three generals.
Following the attack, Iran vowed retaliation, however, informing the US through diplomatic channel that it does not want outright war with Israel and the US, waiting 12 days before the attack.
According to Iranian officials, its counterattack on Saturday was designed to inflict limited damage, reported the paper.
With Israel looking to respond to Iran, the US suspects, situation in the US will become more volatile as several Western countries rallied together urging Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint.
Congress moving swiftly on bipartisan action to punish Iran after revenge attack on Israel
Iran’s attack against Israel over the weekend has spurred a flurry of bipartisan legislative action in Congress, uniting lawmakers against the country even as the risk of a larger regional war looms.
Several measures introduced and passed in the House and Senate seek to both publicly condemn Iran and punish the Islamic Republic financially. Lawmakers have denounced Iran’s actions, which came in response to a suspected Israeli strike weeks earlier on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed two Iranian generals.
“The world is on fire, and history will judge us for our action,” said Representative Mike McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, during a news conference on Tuesday.
The swift, bipartisan condemnation of Iran has put on sharp display the durability of American support for Israel, even amid growing partisan division over how the country is handling its more than six-month war with Hamas.
The House passed nearly a dozen bills by Wednesday that would, among other things, issue a slate of new sanctions and other financial restrictions against Iran and its leaders.
Ministers urged by Tory MPs to do more to prevent famine in Gaza
UK government ministers have been urged to act swiftly to prevent famine in Gaza, amid calls for a harder line with the Israelis from a Conservative former minister.
Ex-cabinet minister Kit Malthouse urged the government to “do something concrete to save these lives”, as Foreign Office minister David Rutley faced pressure from to resume funding to UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
The UK and other nations halted funding amid an investigation into allegations the agency’s workers colluded with militant group Hamas, though some have since restored their cashflow. Famine is looming in Gaza, with aid organisations and governments criticising bottlenecks at the Israeli border for restricting the flow of food support.
In a Commons urgent question dominated by opposition MPs, a small group of Tory MPs appealed to the Government to continue supporting UNRWA and press Israel into preventing civilian deaths.
EU leaders back new Iran sanctions after attack on Israel
European Union leaders decided yesterday to step up sanctions against Iran after Tehran’s missile and drone attack on Israel left world powers scrambling to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.
The summit in Brussels is the first meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders since Saturday’s attack, more than six months into the war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Israel has signalled that it will retaliate but has not said how. EU leaders condemned the Iranian attack, reaffirmed their commitment to Israel’s security and called on all sides to prevent more tensions, including in Lebanon.
“The European Union will take further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles,” the leaders said in a joint statement.
EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles – statement
The EU will take further sanctions against Iran following the country’s recent attack on Israel, in particular with regard to the production of drones and missiles, the council of national government leaders said in a statement after a meeting yesterday evening.
Ireland urging Gaza not to respond to Iran attack
Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin has urged Israel not to respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack, warning that the threat of escalation in the Middle East “could not get more serious”.
“Ireland’s role, along with fellow members of the European Union, is to appeal for de-escalation of tensions and conflict between Israel and Iran,” he told a commissioning ceremony in County Kildare.
“The implications for the wider region and the civilians in the wider region are extremely dark if conflict escalates – and for the world itself in terms of lives and in terms of livelihoods.
“Regional escalation has the potential to really undermine and obstruct trade routes, which impacts people in terms of food and in terms of the basic essentials of life so it could not get more serious. We’re saying to Israel not to respond to Iran’s attack, and we’re saying to both sides to de-escalate.
“We must not forget about the plight of the people of Gaza who are close to famine, too many civilian lives have been lost, the trauma and terror that the children of Gaza have been through must end, and that war has to end very quickly and we have to get around the table in terms of charting a pathway for the reconstruction of Gaza and also for moving towards a political solution along the lines of a two-state approach.”
House Ukraine, Israel aid package gains Biden’s support as Speaker Johnson fights to keep his job
President Joe Biden yesterday said he strongly supports a proposal from Republican House speaker Mike Johnson to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending crucial bipartisan support to the precarious effort to approve $95bn in funding for the US allies this week.
Before potential weekend voting, Mr Johnson was facing a choice between potentially losing his job and aiding Ukraine. He notified lawmakers earlier yesterday that he would forge ahead despite growing anger from his right flank. Shortly after Johnson released the aid proposals, the Democratic president offered his emphatic support for the package.
“The House must pass the package this week, and the Senate should quickly follow,” Mr Biden said.
“I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed.”After agonising for days over how to proceed on the package, Mr Johnson pushed ahead on a plan to hold votes on three funding packages — to provide about $61bn for Ukraine, $26bn for Israel and $8bn to allies in the Indo-Pacific — as well as several other foreign policy proposals in a fourth bill.
The plan roughly matches the amounts that the Senate has already approved.The bulk of the money for Ukraine would go to purchasing weapons and ammunitions from US defense manufacturers.
Mr Johnson is also proposing that $9bn of economic assistance for Kyiv be structured as forgivable loans, along with greater oversight on military aid, but the decision to support Ukraine at all has angered populist conservatives in the House and given new energy to a threat to remove him from the speaker’s office.
Zelensky seeks EU attention, amid Iranian attack on Israel
With the Middle East capturing much of the EU’s attention, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more help in holding the line against Russia, which unleashed an invasion against its neighbour more than two years ago.
“Here in Ukraine, in our part of Europe, unfortunately, we do not have the level of defence that we all saw in the Middle East a few days ago,” Mr Zelensky told the summit, after Israel and allies mostly shot down the incoming drones and missiles.
“It reflects our current key, the need for air defence,” he said, according to an EU official, repeating his calls for speedier deliveries of the weapons and ammunition previously promised to Ukraine.
