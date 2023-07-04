Residents evacuate the Jenin refugee camp during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank (AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank after the Israeli army launched one of its largest military operations in the region for the past two decades.

The operation began in the small hours of Monday, with Israeli forces carrying out a series of drone strikes and sending hundreds of troops on an open-ended mission into a militant stronghold.

A fierce gunbattle between the military and militant groups continued until nightfall on Monday. The Israeli military said it was striking “terrorist infrastructure targets and armed gunmen in the Jenin camp”, where it said 50 per cent of the population are affiliated with militant groups.

At least 10 people were killed, with 100 injured, 20 of them critically, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The army said it was allowing people who wanted to leave to do so. The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said as many as 3,000 people had left by midnight, and they expected the exodus to continue.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, told AFP that many camp residents were in need of food, drinking water and milk powder.