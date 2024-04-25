✕ Close Iranian state television reports explosions

Palestinian civilians are reportedly fleeing their homes in northern Gaza after an Israeli bombardment said to be as intense as those at the start of the war.

Much of the shelling has been focused on Beit Lahiya on the northern edge of Gaza, where the Israeli military had given evacuation orders to four neighbourhoods on Tuesday, warning they were in a “dangerous combat zone”.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee had said the military “will work with extreme force against terrorist infrastructure and subversive elements” in the region.

The European Union has backed UN calls for an investigation into mass graves uncovered at two major hospitals in Gaza that were raided by Israeli troops.

Credible investigators must have access to the sites, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric had earlier told reporters, after the organisation said it was reviewing claims that more than 300 bodies were discovered at two different burial sites outside the Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals.

It warned of potential “serious violations” of humanitarian law after the bodies were found buried “deep in the ground and covered with waste”. The Israeli military said the claim was “baseless and unfounded”.