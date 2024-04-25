Israel-Gaza – live: ‘Extreme force’ unleashed by Israeli forces as calls grow for mass graves investigation
UN says it is reviewing claims of more than 300 bodies discovered at two burial sites
Palestinian civilians are reportedly fleeing their homes in northern Gaza after an Israeli bombardment said to be as intense as those at the start of the war.
Much of the shelling has been focused on Beit Lahiya on the northern edge of Gaza, where the Israeli military had given evacuation orders to four neighbourhoods on Tuesday, warning they were in a “dangerous combat zone”.
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee had said the military “will work with extreme force against terrorist infrastructure and subversive elements” in the region.
The European Union has backed UN calls for an investigation into mass graves uncovered at two major hospitals in Gaza that were raided by Israeli troops.
Credible investigators must have access to the sites, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric had earlier told reporters, after the organisation said it was reviewing claims that more than 300 bodies were discovered at two different burial sites outside the Nasser and al-Shifa hospitals.
It warned of potential “serious violations” of humanitarian law after the bodies were found buried “deep in the ground and covered with waste”. The Israeli military said the claim was “baseless and unfounded”.
Israel criticises Germany’s decision to resume cooperation with UNRWA
Israel’s foreign ministry has criticised Germany’s decision to resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as “regrettable and disappointing”, insisting that Israel had shared detailed information about “many hundreds” of UNRWA employees who were members of Hamas.
Berlin said on Wednesday it would resume cooperation UNRWA after a review said Israel had yet to provide evidence to support accusations made on the basis of an UNRWA staff list given to it in March that a significant number of UNRWA staff were members of what it called Gaza terrorist groups.
The review found that UNRWA had “a more developed approach” to neutrality than other similar UN or aid groups, although “neutrality-related issues persist” such as staff publicly expressing political views.
The United Nations is investigating the accusations against the 12 employees accused of participating in Hamas’s attack on 7 October. After these allegations surfaced in January, UNRWA said it had sacked 10 of those named, and that the other two were dead.
Israel stepped up its accusations in March, saying that more than 450 UNRWA employees were fighters in what it termed terrorist groups in Gaza.
Riot police arrest students as Palestine protests spread
Riot police arrested a number of students at campuses across the US yesterday as protests over the Israel-Hamas war continue to grow.
Police arrived at the University of Texas, Austin’s campus on horseback and detained at least 20 people participating in the protest, which was organised by the university’s Palestinian Solidarity Committee, according to The Texas Tribune.
The students were demanding that the institution divest from manufacturers supplying Israel weapons in attacks against Palestine, a call that’s been echoed on campuses nationwide. The students gathered at a gym with plans to march through the university and hold a sit-in. By lunchtime around 200 students had banded together.
Nancy Pelosi calls for Netanyahu to resign
Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, the most high-profile Democrat to do so over his “terrible” actions in Gaza.
“We recognize Israel’s right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu — terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?” Ms Pelosi told Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE, during a visit to the country on Monday.
UNRWA 'so grateful' as Germany resumes funding of Palestinian aid agency
The UNRWA employs 32,000 people in the Palestinian territories and nearby countries, including 13,000 in the Gaza Strip, where it is by far the biggest aid agency, running schools and social services for the refugees who make up the majority of Gazans.
Hailing Germany’s decision to resume cooperation with UNRWA, its communications director Juliette Touma said UNRWA was “so grateful”. “Germany has been a very committed donor to the agency,” she added.
Funding to the agency was frozen after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas-led 7 October attack.
A review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into the accusations said Israel had yet to provide evidence to support allegation made on the basis of an UNRWA staff list given to it in March that a significant number of UNRWA staff were members of what it called Gaza terrorist groups.
The review found that UNRWA had “a more developed approach” to neutrality than other similar UN or aid groups, although “neutrality-related issues persist” such as staff publicly expressing political views.
The United Nations is investigating the accusations against the 12 employees. After these surfaced in January, UNRWA said it had sacked 10 of those named, and that the other two were dead.
Israel stepped up its accusations in March, saying that more than 450 UNRWA employees were fighters in what it termed terrorist groups in Gaza.
Israel’s foreign ministry spokesperson called Germany’s decision “regrettable and disappointing”. He said Israel had shared detailed information about “many hundreds” of UNRWA employees who were members of Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, and another group, Islamic Jihad.
Accepting the recommendations of the review on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all countries to support UNRWA as a “lifeline for Palestine refugees in the region”.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Tuesday that UNRWA currently has enough funding to pay for operations until June.
Germany signals it will resume funding UN agency for Palestinians
Germany yesterday said it would resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), signalling a resumption of funding that was frozen after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas-led 7 October attack.
The allegations prompted 16 donor states, including the biggest, the United States, to freeze some $450m of funds, a blow to UNRWA’s operations as it grapples with the humanitarian crisis unleashed by Israel’s assault on Gaza.
A review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into UNRWA’s procedures for ensuring adherence to principles of neutrality was published on Monday.
In a statement, the German foreign and development ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report’s recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project management.
“In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done,” it said. Germany is UNRWA’s second-biggest donor.
Another ex-State Department official alleges Israeli military gets ‘special treatment’ on abuses
A former senior US official who until recently helped oversee human-rights compliance by foreign militaries receiving American military assistance yesterday said that he repeatedly observed Israel receiving “special treatment” from US officials when it came to scrutiny of allegations of Israeli military abuses of Palestinian civilians.
The allegation comes as the Biden administration faces intense pressure over its ally’s treatment of Palestinian civilians during Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. And matters because of who said it: Charles O Blaha.
Before leaving the post in August, he was a director of a State Department security and human rights office closely involved in helping ensure that foreign militaries receiving American military aid follow US and international humanitarian and human rights laws.
Mr Blaha said his departure from the State Department after decades of service was not related to the US-Israeli security relationship.
He is the second senior State official involved in that relationship to assert that when it comes to Israel, the US is reluctant to enforce laws required of foreign militaries receiving American aid.“In my experience, Israel gets special treatment that no other country gets,” Mr Blaha said.
“And there is undue deference, in many cases, given” to Israeli officials’ side of things when the US asks questions about allegations of Israeli wrongdoing against Palestinians, he added.
Germany to resume cooperation with UNRWA
Germany has said it will resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), signalling plans to recommence funding which was frozen after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas attack on 7 October.
The allegations prompted 16 donor states, including the biggest, the United States, to freeze some $450m of funds, a blow to UNRWA’s operations as it grapples with the humanitarian crisis unleashed by Israel’s assault on Gaza.
A review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into UNRWA’s procedures for ensuring adherence to principles of neutrality was published on Monday.
In a statement, the German foreign and development ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report’s recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project management.
“In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done,” it said. Germany is UNRWA’s second-biggest donor.
US army downs anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Yemen
A coalition vessel successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from the Iranian-backed Houthi “terrorist-controlled areas” in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (US Centcom) said today.
“The ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members,” US Centcom said in a statement.
“There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships,” it added.
Separately, US Centcom said it “successfully engaged and destroyed four airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen”.
The ASBM and UAVs presented an imminent threat to the US, the wider coalition and merchant vessels in the region, it said.
Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen attacked the US ship Maersk Yorktown, an American destroyer in the Gulf of Aden and Israeli ship MSC Veracruz in the Indian Ocean, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech yesterday.
Family of captured hostage urge ‘bravery’ from negotiators as Hamas releases propaganda clip
Hamas has published a propaganda video appearing to show Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was seized during Hamas’s attack on 7 October
The short, undated video showed the 23-year-old missing a lower arm, but otherwise apparently healthy. He was shown saying he had sustained serious injuries during the October attack “after I tried using my body as a shield to protect myself and other fearful civilians”.
His mother Rachel Goldberg-Polin has been campaigning for the release of her son, who was abducted at the Nova music festival and is one of 133 Israeli hostages still in captivity after more than 100 were released last year.
Responding to the video on Wednesday, his parents urged leaders involved in ceasefire negotiations to reach a deal. “Seeing a video of Hersh today is overwhelming. We’re relieved to see him alive but we’re also concerned about his health and wellbeing as well as that of all of the other hostages and all of those suffering in this region,” said his father Jonathan Polin in a video message.
“We’re here today with a plea to all of the leaders of the parties who have been negotiating to date. That includes Qatar, Egypt, the United States, Hamas and Israel. Be brave, lean in, seize this moment and get a deal done.”
Biden meets girl, 4, held hostage for seven weeks by Hamas
Joe Biden met with a four-year-old American on Wednesday who had been held hostage by Hamas, the White House has said.
Abigail Edan, who turned four while in captivity, was freed by Hamas militants last November after being held for seven weeks in Gaza.
