Pentagon says Russian warship Moskva was sunk by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles

The Pentagon has said that the sunken Russian warship Moskva was struck by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

A senior US defence official confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian forces managed to sink the ship after Russia claimed the ship had been on fire, while Ukraine said they had attacked the vessel in the Black Sea, according to The Washington Post.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it would escalate attacks on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in retaliation for attacks on its own assets. Explosions were reported on Friday outside Kyiv – Russian forces claimed in a statement that they had attacked a weapons factory in a suburb.

Russia is also preparing for new attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Officials say it could be the bloodiest fighting yet as the battle moves onto open fields.

