Social media users mock Katie Miller for grammar fail in post about education

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller is facing widespread mockery on social media after a glaring grammatical error in a post about women’s education.

Podcaster and wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made the error Friday in an X post addressing the “biological function” of women.

The University of Florida graduate, who later earned a master’s in public administration from George Washington University, mistakenly wrote, “As countries get richer, women become more education and have increased career opportunities.”

Writing “more education” instead of “more educated” was quickly noticed online.

Miller, 34, continued the post, which included a Financial Times chart showing lower fertility rates in wealthier countries, writing, “As birth control becomes more available, fertility drastically decreases. Too many women take birth control and ignore basic biology — our core biological function is procreation.”

Critics quickly seized on the typo, sparking a flood of ridicule and sarcastic replies. One X user asked Miller, “Aren’t you a college graduate? ‘Women become more education….’ You could use AI to proofread for you.”

Katie Miller posted Friday on X about education and made an error that was mocked online ( Getty Images )

Another added, “‘Women become more education’ ???? This obviously doesn’t apply to you.”

A third wrote, “What the actual f*** is she talking about? Seems someone needs an education before lecturing others.”

The Independent has contacted Miller for comment through the contact form on the “Katie Miller Pod” website.

Miller, a mother of three who is also pregnant, frequently posts on X promoting conservative and MAGA-aligned views, including support for controversial policies such as annexing Greenland despite opposition from Denmark and criticism of DEI initiatives.

Her post about women’s “core biological function” echoes billionaire Elon Musk, who often warns that declining birth rates among those skipping parenthood are a threat to society.

Miller previously worked for Musk during the early days of President Donald Trump’s second term as spokeswoman for the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency.

On Thursday, Miller appeared on a Fox Business segment with Larry Kudlow, nodding along as Kudlow said Musk “seems to have the only AI that’s not woke. It’s realistic.”

Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok AI, however, has faced criticism this year for generating sexually explicit images, including some of children, and for previously producing pro-Adolf Hitler messaging, highlighting the controversy surrounding figures Miller aligns with online.