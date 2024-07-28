Britain Politics ( WPA )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to claim the former Conservative government left a £20 billion black hole in public finances in a speech that could lay the groundwork for sweeping spending cuts in the upcoming budget.

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner will also be announcing policy this week, with an overhaul of the planning rules as the government seeks to build 1.5 million homes in five years.

Ms Reeves is set to follow in the footsteps of former chancellor George Osborne, who used the Tories’ inheritance from Labour in 2010 to paint the party as having bankrupted the country.

The government will say the assessment shows “Britain is broke and broken” and reveals “the mess that populist politics has made of the economy and public services”.

She is expected to say Rishi Sunak’s government made significant funding commitments this year with no idea how they would be paid for.

Ms Reeves’ immediate predecessor, Jeremy Hunt, says the books were “wide open” during his tenure as chancellor, and accused Labour of “peddling fiction which is widely rejected by independent commentators”.

Environment secretary Steve Reed is among the guests on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, this week hosted by Victoria Derbyshire.