Green comet 2023 - live: How best to see E3 in sky tonight as it passes Earth at closest point
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is visible with the naked eye from certain locations on Tuesday night
A green comet is about to fly past Earth before disappearing from our Solar System, never to be seen again.
In the early hours of 1 February, 2023, the comet will make its closest approach to Earth. At a relatively close 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) from Earth, it will offer a rare opportunity for skygazers to witness a comet.
The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by our planet 50,000 years ago.
At its perigee on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the green comet will have a brightness value of magnitude +4.7, meaning it will be possible to see it with the naked eye, weather permitting.
To find out where in the sky to look, and learn when conditions are best for viewing the comet, you can follow our love coverage in the blog below.
The green comet’s path through the sky
Tonight is not the only chance to see the green comet, so don’t lose hope if the weather near you is bad.
This handy map, courtesy of the MISAO Project, shows the path the comet will be taking across the sky over the coming days and weeks.
The early hours of 1 February will see Comet ZTF reach its perigee, meaning it is at its closest point to Earth, but it will still be visible with the naked eye for the next few days in case you don’t get a chance to see it tonight. For a few weeks it will also be possible to see it using binoculars or a telescope.
How to see the green comet tonight
Anyone in the Northern Hemisphere has a chance of seeing Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) tonight, though substantial cloud cover could hinder sightings.
At its closest point to Earth in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time), the comet will be visible near the constellation Camelopardalis.
The easiest way to find it in the night sky is by either using a star map, or by downloading an astronomy app that can uses your phone’s accelerometer to point you in the right direction. Popular apps include SkyView Lite, SkySafari and Sky Map.
