A green comet is flying past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years, offering skygazers a one-off opportunity to witness the celestial spectacle before it disappears from our Solar System forever.

The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet makes its closest approach to Earth on 1 February, 2023. At a relatively close 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) from our planet, and with a brightness value of the magnitude of about +6, it will be possible to see it with the naked eye – weather permitting.

The comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by our planet.

Its perigee is on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will remain visible throughout the week.

