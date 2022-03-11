A SpaceX Falcon 9 carries a batch of Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (SpaceX)

After North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on 26 February and 5 March, the first such tests for the authoritarian regime since 2017, US officials worried the North Koreans could resume nuclear tests with an eye for developing long-range nuclear missiles.

But North Korean state media recently countered that accusation to say no, the missile tests are not the prelude to launching nuclear warheads. Rather, the launches were part of a five-year plant to launch spay satellites to monitor US forces in Asia, which if true may not leave US officials much more comfortable than before.

Former US astronaut Scott Kelly, meanwhile, took to twitter to mock the Russian space program over the size of its rockets, tweeting an image showing a Russian Soyuz rocket and the much larger Nasa Space Launch System, or SLS, which the US space agency hopes to push out to the launch pad for a major test on 17 March.

Capt Kelly has been very active on social media, tweeting information about the war in Ukraine at the Russian people, in Russia, and engaging with the bellicose head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin. The two had a back and forth on Twitter where Mr Rogozin told Capt Kelly to shut up, Captain Kelly asked if Mr Rogozin was special enough to keeping tweet despite a Russian ban on the social media side, leading Mr Rogozin to block Capt Kelly.

The phallic measuring aspect of Capt Kelly’s tweet may or may not be intentional — he did not respond to requests for comment on his social media activities — but such interpretations are common in the world of rocketry, with Amazon Billionaire and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos meeting mockery over the explicit proportions of his own rocket in 2021.

You can follow all the latest space news and analysis in our live coverage below.