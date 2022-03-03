Space news - live: Russia refuses to launch internet satellites as moon crash expected imminently
Follow for the latest space news and an analysis in our live coverage below
The fallout over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to mount, as UK satellite internet company OneWeb announced Thursday that it would cancel all scheduled launches of its satellites from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The company’s announcement came after a series of withdrawals and demands by Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, in response to Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Roscosmos had been scheduled to launch OneWeb satellites this week, and Rogozin had demanded the UK government divest from the company before Roscosmos would go through with the launch.
The UK government took a partial ownership position in OneWeb in 2020 following the company’s bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, astronomers are preparing for a collision between a spent rocket section and the Moon expected for some time on Friday. Originally believed to be an old SpaceX rocket booster, some experts now say the rocket section is part of an old Chinese launch vehicle, something China denies.
Whatever its origins, the rocket section will strike the far side of the Moon outside the view of astronomers and their instruments, but Nasa scientists plan to study the impact site after the fact.
SpaceX launches internet satellites while providing aid to Ukraine
While OneWeb’s scheduled internet satellite launches from Russia’s spaceport are grounded for the foreseeable future, SpaceX successfully launched 47 of the company’s Starlink satellites on Thursday.
The launch will help SpaceX get back on track in building out its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites after a solar storm knocked 40 Starlink satellites out of orbit shortly after launch earlier this month.
But the Starlink launch also comes as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has responded to requests from Ukranian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to help Ukraine stay connected to the internet amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Mr Fedorov’s country. Mr Musk has offered the Starlink internet service to Ukrainians for free, and shipped the small satellite dishes necessary for connecting to the network to Ukraine.
