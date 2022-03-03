A Soyuz spacecraft on the launchpad at the Russian Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in December 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

The fallout over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to mount, as UK satellite internet company OneWeb announced Thursday that it would cancel all scheduled launches of its satellites from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The company’s announcement came after a series of withdrawals and demands by Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, in response to Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Roscosmos had been scheduled to launch OneWeb satellites this week, and Rogozin had demanded the UK government divest from the company before Roscosmos would go through with the launch.

The UK government took a partial ownership position in OneWeb in 2020 following the company’s bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, astronomers are preparing for a collision between a spent rocket section and the Moon expected for some time on Friday. Originally believed to be an old SpaceX rocket booster, some experts now say the rocket section is part of an old Chinese launch vehicle, something China denies.

Whatever its origins, the rocket section will strike the far side of the Moon outside the view of astronomers and their instruments, but Nasa scientists plan to study the impact site after the fact.

You can follow all the latest space news and analysis in our live coverage below.