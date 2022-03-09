Space news – live: SpaceX Starlight satellites launched into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 carries a batch of Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (SpaceX)

SpaceX made is 10th successful Falcon 9 launch Wednesday morning, carrying 48 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The launch comes as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk continues to use the Starlink satellite constellation support Ukraine against Russian attempts to distrupt the besieged country’s internet. SpaceX shipped user terminals to Ukraine and allows Ukrainians free access to the network.

In other space launch news, Cardiff-based start up Space Forge have contracted with Sir Richard Branson’s Long Beach, California-based Virgin Orbit to launch the first satellite from Wales sometime this summer. The Space Forge Satellite will ride to space aboard a Virgin Orbit LauncherOne rocket from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, Cornwall, and will be the first satellite launch from UK soil.

