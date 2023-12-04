When are BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2023?
The prestigious award ceremony is a fixture of the festive season
Some of British sport’s biggest stars are in contention to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.
The annual award will celebrate its 70th birthday with the customary star-studded ceremony.
Alongside the primary prize, won last year by England footballer Beth Mead, a number of other awards will be handed out.
They include the hotly contested World Sport Star of the Year and the Helen Rollason award, which recognises “outstanding achievement in the face of adversity”.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the Sports Personality of the Year Awards?
The 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards will be held on Tuesday 19 December at Media City, Salford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the awards live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage between 7pm and 9pm GMT. Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present.
Which awards will be given out?
The eight awards to be handed out on the night are as follows:
- Sports Personality of the Year
- World Sport Star of the Year
- Helen Rollason award
- Young Sports Personality of the Year
- Unsung Hero
- Coach of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement award
Who are the favourites to be named Sports Personality of the Year?
The Sports Personality of the Year award is decided by public vote. The current betting favourites are:
Mary Earps - 4/11
Stuart Broad - 3/1
Frankie Dettori - 12/1
Ronnie O’Sullivan - 16/1
Katarina Johnson-Thompson - 16/1
Jude Bellingham - 25/1
Tom Aspinall - 33/1
Rory McIlroy - 66/1
Tyson Fury - 80/1
