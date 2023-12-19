What time are BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2023?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some of British sport’s biggest stars are in contention to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

The annual award will celebrate its 70th birthday with the customary star-studded ceremony. Stuart Broad, Frankie Dettori, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Alfie Hewett, and Rory McIlroy have all been nominated but it’s Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps who is favourite.

Alongside the primary prize, won last year by England footballer Beth Mead, a number of other awards will be handed out.

They include the hotly contested World Sport Star of the Year and the Helen Rollason award, which recognises “outstanding achievement in the face of adversity”.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time are the Sports Personality of the Year Awards?

The 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards will be held on Tuesday 19 December at Media City, Salford and the ceremony will start at 7pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the awards live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage between 7pm and 9pm GMT. Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present.

Who is nominated for the main award?

Mary Earps - football

Stuart Broad - cricket

Frankie Dettori - racing

Katarina Johnson-Thompson - athletics

Alfie Hewett - tennis

Rory McIlroy - golf

Which awards will be given out?

The eight awards to be handed out on the night are as follows:

Sports Personality of the Year

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

Who are the favourites to be named Sports Personality of the Year?

The Sports Personality of the Year award is decided by public vote. The current betting favourites are:

Mary Earps - 1/7

Stuart Broad - 8/1

Katarina Johnson-Thompson - 12/1

Frankie Dettori - 16/1

Rory McIlroy - 66/1

Alfie Hewett - 100/1