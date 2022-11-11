Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anthony Joshua to ‘trial’ Roy Jones Jr as coach

Joshua could fight early next year, possibly against the winner of Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 11 November 2022 10:45
Comments
Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: Briton falls by split decision in rematch

Anthony Joshua is set to trial heavyweight legend Roy Jones Jr as a coach, it has been reported.

Joshua last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and the Briton is expected to return to the ring in early 2023.

According to the 32-year-old’s promoter Eddie Hearn, “AJ”’s likely next opponent will be the winner of this month’s clash between Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin. And Jones Jr could be in Joshua’s corner, per Talksport.

American Jones Jr, 53, told Talksport that he has spoken to Joshua about a trial run as the former two-time heavyweight champion’s trainer, after Joshua told Sporting News last week: “I want to be a free spirit.”

Joshua teamed up with American coach Robert Garcia for this summer’s rematch with Usyk, which saw the unbeaten Ukrainian retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles that he took from AJ last September.

Recommended

Prior to the pair’s rematch, Joshua had worked with compatriot Rob McCracken for the entirety of his professional career.

Jones Jr held world titles at four weights, including heavyweight, and has recently coached Chris Eubank Jr. If he were to become Joshua’s trainer, he would likely be in the Briton’s corner for a clash with Whyte or Franklin early next year.

Have your say in the BT Sport’s Action Woman Awards and vote by clicking here. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 16 November and broadcast live for anyone to watch on BT Sport, online and on Facebook and YouTube.

(BT Sport)

Joshua lost to Whyte as an amateur but knocked out his fellow Briton in a 2015 professional bout. Meanwhile, American Franklin, 29, is unbeaten as a pro at 21-0 (14 knockouts).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in