Anthony Joshua to ‘trial’ Roy Jones Jr as coach
Joshua could fight early next year, possibly against the winner of Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin
Anthony Joshua is set to trial heavyweight legend Roy Jones Jr as a coach, it has been reported.
Joshua last fought in August, suffering a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and the Briton is expected to return to the ring in early 2023.
According to the 32-year-old’s promoter Eddie Hearn, “AJ”’s likely next opponent will be the winner of this month’s clash between Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin. And Jones Jr could be in Joshua’s corner, per Talksport.
American Jones Jr, 53, told Talksport that he has spoken to Joshua about a trial run as the former two-time heavyweight champion’s trainer, after Joshua told Sporting News last week: “I want to be a free spirit.”
Joshua teamed up with American coach Robert Garcia for this summer’s rematch with Usyk, which saw the unbeaten Ukrainian retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles that he took from AJ last September.
Prior to the pair’s rematch, Joshua had worked with compatriot Rob McCracken for the entirety of his professional career.
Jones Jr held world titles at four weights, including heavyweight, and has recently coached Chris Eubank Jr. If he were to become Joshua’s trainer, he would likely be in the Briton’s corner for a clash with Whyte or Franklin early next year.
Joshua lost to Whyte as an amateur but knocked out his fellow Briton in a 2015 professional bout. Meanwhile, American Franklin, 29, is unbeaten as a pro at 21-0 (14 knockouts).
