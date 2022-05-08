Canelo vs Bivol live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to light-heavyweight this weekend, as the undisputed super-middleweight champion looks to add Dmitry Bivol’s WBA title to his collection.

Canelo, who has held world titles in four weight classes, previously fought at light-heavyweight in 2019, stopping Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt.

Last time out, the Mexican superstar knocked out Caleb Plant late on to become the first fighter at super-middleweight to reign as undisputed champion in the four-belt era, and the first from his country to be undisputed title holder in any division.

Russian Bivol, 31, enters this bout unbeaten at 19-0 with 11 knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, Canelo – also 31 – has a professional record of 57-1-2 (39 KOs), and he is targeting a trilogy bout with old rival Gennady Golovkin.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

Canelo vs Bivol takes place on Saturday 7 May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card will begin at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 8 May, with ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Dmitry Bivol (right) is unbeaten as he prepares to face Canelo (Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Canelo – 2/9

Draw – 16/1

Bivol – 16/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Dmitry Bivol (c) vs Canelo Alvarez (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhang Zhilei (heavyweight)

Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela (super-lightweight)

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez (IBF North America welterweight title)

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto (flyweight)

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva (middleweight)

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (lightweight)

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Correa (super-featherweight)

Fernando Angel Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos (super-lightweight)