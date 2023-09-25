Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jermell Charlo will look to become a two-weight undisputed champion on Saturday, as he challenges super-middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Charlo, 33, holds all the major gold at super-welterweight, while his twin brother Jermall is WBC middleweight champion. The latter was expected to box Canelo here, but his two-year absence from the ring continues instead.

And so the (minute-)younger Charlo steps in, moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo, also 33, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

American Charlo has not fought since May 2022, when he stopped Brian Castano in a rematch of their 2021 draw. That rematch took place one week after Canelo’s loss to Dmitry Bivol in a light-heavyweight title fight, but the Mexican has since bounced back with decision wins over old rival Gennady Golovkin and – most recently – John Ryder in May.

Here’s all you need to know about Canelo vs Charlo. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 30 September, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 1 October (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

No UK broadcaster has yet been announced for the fight. In the US, it will air on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $74.95.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Jermell Charlo (right) during his first fight with Brian Castano (Getty Images)

Canelo – 30/100

Charlo – 3/1

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Jermell Charlo (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF super-middleweight titles)

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios (WBC interim welterweight title)

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin (super-welterweight)

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz (middleweight)

More bouts to be announced.