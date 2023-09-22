Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring next weekend, defending his undisputed super-middleweight titles against another undisputed champion: Jermell Charlo.

Canelo was expected to face Charlo’s twin brother – Jermall, who holds the WBC middleweight belt – but will instead box the super-welterweight champion in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-olds will square off at the T-Mobile Arena, where Canelo retained his belts in a trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin 12 months ago. The Mexican then returned to his home country in May, securing another decision win as he beat John Ryder.

Meanwhile, Charlo’s last fight was in May 2022, a week after Canelo was outpointed by Dmitry Bivol in a light-heavyweight title fight. American Charlo stopped Brian Castano in Round 10 to improve upon his draw with the Argentine from 2021.

Here’s all you need to know about Canelo vs Charlo. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 30 September, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 1 October (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

No UK broadcaster has yet been announced for the fight. In the US, it will air on Showtime pay-per-view at a cost of $74.95.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Jermell Charlo (right) during his first fight with Brian Castano (Getty Images)

Canelo – 30/100

Charlo – 3/1

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (C) vs Jermell Charlo (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF super-middleweight titles)

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios (WBC interim welterweight title)

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin (super-welterweight)

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz (middleweight)

More bouts to be announced.