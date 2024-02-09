Jump to content

Ryan Garcia claims Devin Haney fight is official and issues stark threat to champion

The Americans fought six times as amateurs, winning three of those meetings each

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 09 February 2024 18:02
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster inside the combat sports arena

Ryan Garcia took to social media on Friday to claim that his fight with Devin Haney is official, while issuing a stark threat to his former amateur rival.

Garcia, 25, will challenge Haney, also 25, for the WBC super-lightweight title on 20 April, according to “King Ryan”. The bout would be the seventh clash between the Americans, who fought six times as amateurs and won three of those meetings each.

The April contest would represent Haney’s first defence of the WBC belt, after he dethroned Regis Prograis with a masterful performance and decision win in December. Prior to that fight, the “Dream” reigned as undisputed lightweight champion.

Garcia also last fought in December, stopping Oscar Duarte in round eight to bounce back from his first professional loss – a body-shot TKO by Gervonta Davis in April.

Garcia wrote on Instagram on Friday (9 February): “Game 7 this one is for everything... it counts now Devin. This fight for me means everything.

“This is what I meant when I spoke on PBD [Patrick Bet-David’s] podcast. ‘I’m coming back for everything in Blood.’ I ask you guys to pray for Devin and his health. Pray his dad stops this fight.

“[Devin] will be needed to be carried out if this fight doesn’t get stopped at the appropriate time.”

Haney is unbeaten as a pro at 31-0 (15 knockouts), while Garcia’s pro record stands at 24-1 (20 KOs).

