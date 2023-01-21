Eubank Jr vs Smith LIVE: Stream, latest undercard updates and how to watch fight tonight
Round-by-round updates from the middleweight grudge match in Manchester
Chris Eubank Jr will look to put his doomed clash with Conor Benn behind him when the middleweight goes up against Liam Smith in a grudge match in Manchester tonight
Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) was set for the biggest fight of his career in October, as the son of boxing icon Eubank Sr was scheduled to face the son of Nigel Benn in London. But adverse findings in Conor Benn’s drug-test results saw the main event aborted on short notice.
Now, Eubank Jr, 33, looks to move forward with a new headline bout, taking on 34-year-old Liverpudlian Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) - part of a boxing family himself - in something of a grudge match, with fight week being marred by controversy.
Smith made homophobic remarks and questioned Eubank Jr’s sexuality during Thursday’s press conference, with accusations of Smith cheating on his wife being thrown in the opposite direction, before Junior then wore a rainbow armband to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community for Friday’s weigh-in. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that they will “consider the conduct of both boxers directly,” while British LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall has urged the governing body to show they take anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric seriously.
Follow round-by-round updates from Eubank Jr vs Smith with our live blog below:
Liam Smith is in the building
One half of tonight’s main event has arrived. Liam Smith looking focussed.
Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey
Heavyweight action currently happening in the ring. Joseph Parker taking on Jack Massey, with Parker looking to bounce back from his loss to Joe Joyce last time out.
Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joyce the only men to beat Parker in his career - not bad for 33 fights. He’s looking to get back on track against Massey tonight.
‘There’s going to be a stoppage’ - David Haye predicts Eubank Jr vs Smith
Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye is in the building and has given his prediction about tonight’s main event.
After a tight first few rounds, he’s confident there will be a stoppage.
Look who has come to watch...
Tonight’s main event has captured the interest of the boxing world and there are some big names in attendance at the AO Arena. That includes a certain Tyson Fury...
Frazer Clarke notches a win
‘Big Fraze’ Frazer Clarke got the job done in the latest undercard fight. The Olympian - a super-heavyweight bronze medallist at Tokyo 2020 - moved to 5-0 with a win over Kevin Espindola.
Espindola looked to suffer a right-arm injury early on and appeared in some discomfort. Eventually, he retired on his stool after the fourth round of the scheduled six-rounder. He’d never been stopped before.
Big Fraze probably not far away from a shot at the English heavyweight title as he continues to build his pro career.
Undercard results
A few results to bring you from the undercard so far.
On the biggest night of his young boxing career so far, Frankie Stringer won the evening’s opening bout. He took every round of his four-round lightweight contest against Christian Narvaez to move to 4-0. He is expected to be back in the ring next month.
Scott Forrest won the second fight of the night at cruiserweight, beating Amine Boucetta 60-54.
Matty Harris then completely obliterated Jiri Surmaj inside 90 seconds of their heaveyweight clash. Three first-round knockouts on the spin now for Harris. Watch that knockout below.
