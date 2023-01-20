Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will square off in an all-English clash this weekend, as the middleweights main event in Manchester.

Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) last fought 11 months ago, outpointing Liam Williams on the Welshman’s home turf in Cardiff, though the 33-year-old should have stepped in the ring again in October.

A highly-anticipated bout with Conor Benn fell through on late notice, however, amid adverse findings in Benn’s drug-test results.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Smith’s last outing came in September, when the Liverpudlian (32-3-1, 19 KOs) stopped Hassan Mwakinyo in the fourth round.

Here’s all you need to know about Eubank Jr vs Smith.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 21 January.

The card is expected to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app, also on pay-per-view.

Odds

Chris Eubank Jr’s October fight with Conor Benn fell through as the latter returned adverse drug-test results (Action Images via Reuters)

Eubank Jr – 4/9

Smith – 9/5

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith (middleweight)

Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Espindola (heavyweight)

Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey (heavyweight)

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki (cruiserweight)

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta (cruiserweight)

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)