Eubank Jr vs Smith live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Here’s all you need to know as the British middleweights clash at the AO Arena in Manchester
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will square off in an all-English clash this weekend, as the middleweights main event in Manchester.
Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) last fought 11 months ago, outpointing Liam Williams on the Welshman’s home turf in Cardiff, though the 33-year-old should have stepped in the ring again in October.
A highly-anticipated bout with Conor Benn fell through on late notice, however, amid adverse findings in Benn’s drug-test results.
Meanwhile, 34-year-old Smith’s last outing came in September, when the Liverpudlian (32-3-1, 19 KOs) stopped Hassan Mwakinyo in the fourth round.
Here’s all you need to know about Eubank Jr vs Smith.
When is it?
The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 21 January.
The card is expected to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app, also on pay-per-view.
Odds
Eubank Jr – 4/9
Smith – 9/5
Draw – 14/1
Full card (subject to change)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith (middleweight)
Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)
Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Espindola (heavyweight)
Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey (heavyweight)
Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki (cruiserweight)
Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta (cruiserweight)
Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)
