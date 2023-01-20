Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr will look to put his doomed clash with Conor Benn behind him when the middleweight goes up against Liam Smith this weekend.

Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) was set for the biggest fight of his career in October, as the son of boxing icon Eubank Sr was scheduled to face the son of Nigel Benn in London. But adverse findings in Conor Benn’s drug-test results saw the main event aborted on short notice.

Now, Eubank Jr, 33, looks to move forward with a new headline bout, taking on Liverpudlian Smith in Manchester.

While Eubank Jr last boxed in February, outpointing Liam Williams in hostile territory in Cardiff, 34-year-old Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) last competed in September, stopping Hassan Mwakinyo in the fourth round.

Here’s all you need to know about Eubank Jr vs Smith.

When is it?

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 21 January.

The card is expected to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app, also on pay-per-view.

Odds

Chris Eubank Jr’s October fight with Conor Benn fell through as the latter returned adverse drug-test results (Action Images via Reuters)

Eubank Jr – 4/9

Smith – 9/5

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith (middleweight)

Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Espindola (heavyweight)

Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey (heavyweight)

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki (cruiserweight)

Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta (cruiserweight)

Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)