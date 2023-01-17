Eubank Jr vs Smith card: Who else is fighting this weekend?
Here’s all you need to know as the British middleweights clash at the AO Arena in Manchester
Middleweights will main event in Manchester this weekend, as Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith go head to head in an all-English affair.
Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 knockouts) must put his collapsed fight with Conor Benn behind him, three months after the pair’s scheduled bout fell through due to adverse findings in Benn’s drug-test results.
By the time Eubank Jr enters the ring on Saturday, it will have been 11 months since he last competed, outpointing Welshman Liam Williams in Cardiff.
Now, the 33-year-old faces Liverpudlian Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs), whose last test was much more recent – a September clash with Hassan Mwakinyo, which 34-year-old Smith won via fourth-round TKO.
Here’s all you need to know about Eubank Jr vs Smith.
When is it?
The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 21 January.
The card is expected to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app, also on pay-per-view.
Odds
Eubank Jr – 4/9
Smith – 9/5
Draw – 14/1
Full card (subject to change)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith (middleweight)
Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)
Frazer Clarke vs Kevin Espindola (heavyweight)
Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey (heavyweight)
Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki (cruiserweight)
Scott Forrest vs Amine Boucetta (cruiserweight)
Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)
