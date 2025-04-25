Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eubank Jr vs Benn Betting Tips

Chris Eubank Jr to win by decision or technical decision - 11/4 Bet365

Conor Benn to win by KO - 12/5 William Hill

One of the most anticipated fights in British boxing will finally take place this weekend as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face off in London (10pm, Sky Sports Box Office & DAZN).

The duo will re-ignite the family rivalry over 30 years after their fathers fought to a draw at Old Trafford, and two-and-a-half years after their own initial bout was cancelled.

And months of heated build-up will come to a crescendo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with the bout promising fireworks after several incidents between the pair in face-offs and press conferences.

Eubank Jr has said that he will earn a straightforward win on the night - with the 35-year-old having fought 37 times to his opponent’s 23 bouts - and the betting odds reflect that, with the middleweight priced at 8/13 to win on the night.

Eubank may be favourite in part due to the size disparity between the two fighters, though Benn is yet to lose in his professional career, boasting a record of 23-0. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is a 2/1 shot to win this weekend on betting sites as the duo meet to put an end to over three decades of family feuding.

Eubank Jr vs Benn Betting Preview: Eubank Class Can Shine Through

As mentioned above, Eubank Jr. is the heavy favourite coming into the bout, and he heads into this contest having won his last two bouts via stoppage, knocking out Kamil Szeremeta in his last fight in October 2024.

Junior has 25 knockout wins, compared to nine victories by decision, but the fact that Benn is the more powerful fighter could force Eubank to lean on his boxing IQ to see him across the line.

Experience could tell here, with Eubank Jr having 234 professional rounds under his belt and having gone the distance more often than Benn.

Eubank would be smart to utilise his jab, superior footwork and size advantage to out-box the more aggressive Benn.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If you’re backing the favourite to win on betting apps, there’s not a lot of value at 4/7, so the best option may be to look at the method of victory market.

To that end, a wager on Eubank Jr to win by decision or technical decision could offer value at 5/2 with several boxing betting sites, including Betfred.

Eubank Jr vs Benn prediction 1: Chris Eubank Jr to win by decision or technical decision - 5/2 Betfred

Eubank Jr vs Benn Tips: Eubank Won’t Have it All His Own Way

Benn is undefeated so far in his 23 bouts, having won 14 by knockout and the other nine via decision, but the 28-year-old is making a jump up in weight for this fight, having spent most of his career at welterweight and super-welterweight.

That alone goes some way to explaining why he enters Saturday’s fight as the underdog, and though he also possesses less experience in the ring than Eubank Jr, he does have some notable victories on his record, including wins over Samuel Vargas, Chris Algieri and Chris van Heerden.

One key factor that could work in Benn’s favour is that he is the more powerful of the two fighters, which is something reflected in the Eubank vs Benn odds – he’s 8/1 to win via decision, but only 12/5 to win via KO or TKO.

Though Eubank is the bigger fighter and has more reach, he will have to be wary of Benn’s knockout power, while Benn will have to pick his moments to counter, mixing up his offence to put Eubank on the back foot.

His all-action style, ability to find range and obvious knockout power given Benn more than a puncher’s chance of recording an upset.

With that in mind, though it may be a stretch to back the underdog, a wager on Benn to score a knockdown is a potential side bet.

Eubank Jr vs Benn prediction 2: Benn to score a knockdown - 6/5 William Hill

Eubank Jr vs Benn Free Bets

This fight has captured the attention of both the British sporting public and bookmakers, with many of the latter running betting offers for Saturday’s fight.

Punters can find the full range of Eubank Jr vs Benn free bet offers, which including TalkSport Bet boosting the odds on both fighters to win as part of a special sign up promotion.

TalkSport Bet have boosted Eubank Jr’s odds to win to 30/1, while Benn is a 40/1 chance. To take part in this offer, bettors will need to open an account with TalkSport Bet, opt into the promotion relevant to the fighter they want to back and make a first deposit of £5 or more.

Finally, place a maximum £1 wager on the fighter of your choice at the normal fight odds. If they win the bout, TalkSport Bet will pay out on the qualifying bet in cash with the extra amount credited in free bets.

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.