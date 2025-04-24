Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the biggest grudge matches in British boxing will be settled this weekend as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (Sky Sports Box Office & DAZN, 10pm).

The duo will bid to settle a family feud that is over three decades old and that has bubbled since the pair’s fathers – Nigel and Chris Sr. – fought to a draw in their rematch at Old Trafford in 1993.

This bout has not quite been in the making since then, but it has been a long time coming having been delayed from its original date in 2022.

And betting sites have produced a range of offers for the eagerly anticipated bout, with free bets offers and more available to punters.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the best Eubank Jr vs Benn offers available for the fight, unpacking each promotion and explaining how bettors can utilise the various offers.

Best Eubank Jr vs Benn Free Bet Offers

TalkSPORT BET: 30/1 on Eubank Jr or 40/1 on Benn to Win

TalkSPORT BET have boosted the odds on both fighters to win Saturday’s bout, with Eubank Jr’s price enhanced to 30/1 and Benn boosted to 40/1.

This offer is for new customers only and punters can choose which fighter they want to receive the enhanced odds for.

Claiming the offer is straightforward. Simply register a new account with TalkSPORT BET, opt in to the relevant sign-up promotion, and make a first deposit of £5 or more.

Place a maximum £1 bet on your chosen fighter to win the bout. If they are victorious, TalkSPORT BET will pay out on the £1 bet in cash with the extra amount credited in free bets.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Parimatch: Get 40/1 On Eubank Jr vs Benn Finishing Early

There’s plenty of bad blood between the two fighters and bettors expecting this to be a slugfest might be interested to know they can get odds of 40/1 on the fight not going the distance with Parimatch.

This special Parimatch sign up offer is only available to new customers who open an account, opt in to the promotion and make an initial deposit of £5 or more.

Next, place a maximum £1 qualifying wager on the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight to the distance market selecting the no option.

Should the fight finish before the final bell, Parimatch will pay out in cash on the £1 qualifying bet, with the extra amount credited as free bets.

NetBet: £10 Free Bet If Your Fighter Loses By Decision

NetBet have a money back Eubank Jr vs Benn offer for Saturday’s fight with the bookmaker refunding losing bets on the fight outcome should one man win via decision.

Bettors can qualify simply by placing a wager of £10 or more on the winner of the fight. Should the bettor’s selection lose the bout via decision, NetBet will issue punters with a £10 free bet.

The free bet can be spent on any sport and will be valid for seven days once issued.

BetVictor: Bet £10, Get £40 in Eubank Jr vs Benn Free Bets

BetVictor are giving boxing bettors £40 in free bets for Eubank Jr vs Benn when they wager £10 on the bout before the first bell rings.

This offer is only available to new customers and requires punters to sign up for BetVictor, opt in to the promotion and make an initial deposit of £10 or more.

Next, wager £10 or more on round betting for Eubank vs Benn at odds of evens or greater before 10pm on the night of the showdown.

Once the bet is placed, BetVictor will give bettors £40 in free bets to spend on any round betting market for Eubank vs Benn.

The free bets are split into four £10 free bet tokens, and bettors are advised to place their qualifying bets early to ensure that their welcome bonus is available for the fight.

BoyleSports: Boosted Odds & Early Payout on Eubank Jr vs Benn

BoyleSports are running two Eubank Jr vs Benn betting offers that can be used in conjunction for betting on Saturday’s main event.

The first is BoyleSports’s early payout offer for boxing, where punters are paid out on fight winner bets if your selection scores an official knockdown. Boyles will pay out, even if your fighter goes on to lose or draw the bout, a one-of-a-kind offer on gambling sites.

BoyleSports have also enhanced the odds on several bets for Saturday’s fight, including boosting the price on the fight to be won by either Eubank Jr or Benn in rounds 1-6 to 3/1.

Bet365: Bet Builder Bet Boosts

New bet365 customers can secure up to £30 in free bets to wager on Eubank Jr vs Benn when they sign up using the bet365 bonus code Indy2025.

Once registered, they can take advantage of a range of bet boosts for the fight on bet365.

Bet365 are one of a handful of bet builder betting sites that utilise the tool for boxing, and they’ve boosted the Eubank vs Benn odds on several pre-built bet builder wagers.

Eubank vs Benn Best Bets

We have produced an in-depth Eubank Jr vs Benn betting preview, featuring detailed analysis of the bout and two boxing betting tips.

But for those wanting a quick summary of the best bets for the fight, we’ve backed Eubank Jr to use his superior boxing IQ and footwork to run Benn down and win via decision, which is offered at 11/4 with Bet365.

Eubank Jr may not have it all his own way though and a wager on Benn to score a knockdown could offer good value at 11/8, with the 28-year-old previously undefeated and likely to rely on his knockout power if he is to grab a shock victory.

Eubank Jr vs Benn Odds

Eubank Jr is the favourite to win this weekend at a best price of 8/13 with some boxing betting sites, with Benn the 7/4 underdog.

Below is a breakdown of the odds for the fight and the method of victory.

Eubank Jr vs Benn Fight Winner Odds

Fighter Odds Bookmaker Chris Eubank Jr. 8/13 Unibet Conor Benn 7/4 William Hill Draw 20/1 QuinnBet

Eubank Jr vs Benn Betting: Method of Victory Odds

Outcome Odds Bookmaker Eubank Jr. by KO/TKO 6/4 Midnite Eubank Jr. by Decision/Points 16/5 William Hill Conor Benn by KO/TKO 5/2 Betfred Conor Benn by Decision/Points 9/1 SpreadEx

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.