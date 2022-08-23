Tyson Fury promoter ‘hopeful’ that Oleksandr Usyk fight will come together
Usyk retained his heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, setting up the possibility of a clash with WBC champion Fury
Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has said he is ‘hopeful’ that a fight against Oleksandr Usyk can be made.
On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. In doing so, the unbeaten Ukrainian retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles that he won from “AJ” last September.
Usyk’s latest victory sets up the possibility of a clash with WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Although Fury has claimed to be retired since knocking out Dillian Whyte in April, the Briton has gone back and forth on the matter and called out Usyk on Saturday night.
Arum tweeted on Sunday: “Top Rank and our co-promoter, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, are hopeful we can make the biggest heavyweight championship fight since [Muhammad] Ali fought [Joe] Frazier.... Fury vs. Usyk.”
Fury revealed on Sunday that his cousin had been stabbed to death at the weekend, as the 33-year-old made an emotional plea to end knife crime.
The “Gypsy King” announced in a social media post that his cousin Rico Burton had been murdered after being stabbed in the neck.
Two people were later arrested following the incident in Trafford, which saw a second person stabbed.
