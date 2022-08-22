Tyson Fury’s cousin fatally stabbed in ‘senseless attack’

Boxer Tyson Fury’s cousin was fatally stabbed in Manchester in what police are calling a “senseless” and “unplanned” attack.

In a social media post on Sunday 21 August, the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin Rico Burton was “stabbed in the neck” and called on the government to “bring higher sentencing for knife crime.”

“This is becoming ridiculous, idiots carry knives,” Fury wrote.

Mr Burton, 31, along with a 17-year-old boy were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary with stab wounds on Sunday but succumbed to his injuries.T he 17-year-old remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.