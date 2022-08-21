Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night

Tyson Fury has said that he would “annihilate” both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night following the latter’s heavyweight world title win in Jeddah.

The Ukrainian’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles now set up the prospect of a unification clash with Tyson Fury.

“I’m convinced Tyson Fury is not retired,” Usyk told Sky Sports.

On his Instagram page, Fury called the match the “worst title fight” and said: “I would annihilate both of them on the same night... Get your f***ing chequebook out because the Gypsy King is here to stay forever.”

