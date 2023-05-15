Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has said he plans to ‘hit London town centre’ if he beats Oleksandr Usyk this year.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk were in talks to square off in London in April, but the fight collapsed, leaving both men seeking new opponents.

However, Fury has renewed hope that the undisputed-title bout may go ahead after all, discussing the match-up at a media event on Monday (15 May).

“I don’t think anybody’s scared of anybody in a boxing match,” said the Briton, 34. “The fight’s got to happen, it’s got to happen this year.

“I just think it’s an easy job – a straightforward job, really. I’d hit him, he’d hit the floor, I’d go out and hit London town centre.”

Since the collapse of a planned April showdown between Fury and Usyk, the former has been linked with Andy Ruiz Jr and Zhilei Zhang, while the Ukrainian is expected to box Daniel Dubois.

Joe Joyce, who lost to Zhang via TKO in April, has triggered a rematch clause to fight the Chinese heavyweight again, however. As such, former unified champion Ruiz Jr is again the frontrunner to face Fury this summer, before the “Gypsy King” potentially takes on Usyk this winter.

Meanwhile, Dubois is Usyk’s next mandatory challenger. The Briton, 25, last fought in December, stopping Kevin Lerena in the third round.