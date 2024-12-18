Tyson Fury details key change in search of knockout in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury expects to be more than a stone heavier against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday than he was in May.

Ahead of their first fight, which Usyk won via split decision to become undisputed heavyweight champion, Fury tipped the scales at 18.7st (262lb).

Meanwhile, Usyk – a former undisputed cruiserweight champion – weighed in at 15.9st (223lb), slightly surpassing his previous career-high weight.

But ahead of Saturday’s rematch for the unified belts, after Usyk vacated the IBF title in spring, Fury will be coming in even heavier.

“[I’m] about 20st (280lb) at the moment, just over,” Fury told Sky Sports, before saying it will give him “more power in the punches”.

When asked whether his best performances have come at heavier weights, the Briton added: “I think so, yeah. When a 20st man hits you on the jaw, compared to a man at 17st, it’s a bit different for sure.

“I’m gonna beat him that bad on Saturday, he ain’t gonna want a rematch – but listen, I think people do a lot of stuff for a right few quid, don’t they? So, crazier things have happened.”

Fury, 36, was referencing the fact that a trilogy bout is expected if the former champion can beat Usyk, 37, in Riyadh, where they first fought.

Usyk’s victory over Fury in May kept him unbeaten, while the “Gypsy King” suffered a professional loss for the first time.

Tyson Fury (left) lost to Oleksandr Usyk on points in their first fight ( PA Archive )

Fury, however, will take confidence from his record in rematches. After his controversial draw with Deontay Wilder in 2018 – which most observers felt Fury had won – he stopped the American in their second and third bouts.

Fury also stopped Derek Chisora in two rematches after beating his compatriot on points in 2011, and knocked out John McDermott after winning their first fight via decision.