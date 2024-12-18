Fury vs Usyk 2 fight time: When is heavyweight boxing rematch, what time are the ring walks?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury seeks revenge against Oleksandr Usyk next weekend, as the heavyweights clash in Riyadh for the second time in seven months.

In May, Usyk handed Fury the first loss of his professional career, winning a split decision over the Briton to become undisputed heavyweight champion – the first in 24 years.

Usyk, 37, soon vacated the IBF belt, meaning the unified titles are on the line in this rematch – not undisputed gold – but Fury will be motivated to level the score against the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia, especially after a ninth round in which Usyk almost stopped the Briton.

Usyk’s narrow win over Fury, 36, kept him unbeaten, and he is favoured to overcome the “Gypsy King” again... but fans are expecting another close contest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight and what time does it start?

Fury vs Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the unified heavyweight titles, will take place on Saturday 21 December. The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main event is scheduled to start at 10.25pm GMT (2.25pm PT / 4.25pm CT / 5.25pm ET), with ring walks starting around 10 minutes earlier.

How can I watch it?

As with recent Saudi-staged events, the fight will air live on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office, and Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £24.99 on all three. However, DAZN is the only one that doesn’t require viewers to have a subscription to access the PPV; and it is offering a free, seven-day, no-commitment trial if fans buy the event. Purchase the fight on DAZN here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Joshua vs Dubois, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Tyson Fury via split decision ( Getty Images )

Odds

Usyk – 8/13

Fury – 11/8

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers .The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

How much money are Fury and Usyk making?

Reports suggested that the overall purse for the first fight was around $150m (£116m), with Fury taking roughly 70 per cent of that. For the rematch, the purse is reported to be closer to $191m (£150m), and while the split has not been disclosed, Usyk should earn a greater percentage than he did in May – as the A-side this time around.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery The ‘Romford Bull’ Johnny Fisher is among the undercard fighters to watch ( Getty Images )

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Tyson Fury 2 (WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles)

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen (heavyweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Peter McGrail (super-bantamweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor (featherweight)