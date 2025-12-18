Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Date, start time, undercard and is it free to watch on Netflix?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua will square off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a bizarre yet seismic heavyweight clash this weekend.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua, 36, ends his 14-month hiatus from the ring by fighting the 28-year-old American, posing the biggest and most dangerous challenge of Paul’s career.

The bout, to be fought at Miami’s Kaseya Centre, will not be an exhibition but rather a professional contest, meaning the result will go on each man’s record and a knockout is possible.

Joshua comes into the bout off the back of his stoppage loss to Briton Daniel Dubois in September 2024, while Paul was due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed 14 November exhibition fight.

“Jake or anyone can get this work, no mercy,” said Joshua in a press release. “Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record while keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Joshua vs Paul:

When is Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua?

Joshua vs Paul will take place on Friday 19 December at the Kaseya Centre in Miami. The event is expected to begin around 1am GMT on Saturday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Friday), with main-event ring walks any time from 3.30am GMT on Saturday (7.30pm PT / 9.30pm CT / 10.30pm ET on Friday).

Will Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua be free on Netflix?

The event will stream live exclusively on Netflix around the world. The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it will be available to all existing and new subscribers.

Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua in December

What are the rules?

This will be a professional heavyweight fight, not an exhibition, meaning the result will go on each man’s record and a knockout is possible. It will be scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, and each man will wear standard 10oz gloves. Joshua will not be allowed to weigh more than 245lb on the day before the bout.

Fight odds

Joshua win - 1/10

Paul win - 6/1

Draw - 20/1

Joshua ends his 14-month hiatus from the ring against the YouTuber-turned-boxer

Fight card in full

‘C’ denotes champion

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul (heavyweight)

Alycia Baumgardner (C) vs Leila Beaudoin (IBF, WBO women’s super-featherweight titles)

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley (cruiserweight)

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes (super-featherweight)

Cherneka Johnson (C) vs Amanda Galle (IBF, WBC, WBO women’s bantamweight titles)

Caroline Dubois (C) vs Camila Panatta (WBC women’s lightweight title)

Yokasta Valle (C) vs Yadira Bustillos (WBC women’s strawweight title)

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona (welterweight)

Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr (cruiserweight)