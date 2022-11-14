Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul taunted Tommy Fury from the commentary desk during the Briton’s exhibition fight in Dubai on Sunday, before the pair threatened to come to blows.

Fury was due to box Paul Bamba in a professional contest on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition bout with YouTuber Deji, but a bizzare contract dispute saw the fight fall through at the eleventh hour. Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson – instead boxed Rolly Lambert in an exhibition contest, with Paul providing commentary from ringside.

“You f***ing suck, Tommy,” Paul shouted into his microphone. “You’re are an amateur still. You have no d***.”

After the fight, Fury beckoned Paul into the ring, while the YouTuber urged the Briton to climb out. Fury’s father John then removed his T-shirt and stormed over to Paul.

In the post-fight press conference, John Fury said: “I know I’m capable of tearing the limbs off people like that.”

American Paul and the younger Fury were due to fight one another last December, but the latter withdrew while citing injury and illness. The pair were then scheduled to clash this August, but travel issues prevented Fury from reaching the US, where the fight was set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Paul, 25, is 6-0 as a professional boxer, having most recently outpointed Anderson Silva in October after knocking down the UFC legend.

Meanwhile, Fury, 23, is 8-0 and last competed in a professional bout in April. Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of brother Tyson’s WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In the main event on Sunday, former world champion Mayweather toyed with Deji before stopping the YouTuber in the sixth round.