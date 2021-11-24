Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE: Press conference news and updates ahead of boxing match
The two rivals continue their war of words ahead of their December meeting in the ring
Follow live coverage of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight press conference today.
The two rivals will meet in the ring in December to finally settle their long feud but will continue their already feisty war of words this afternoon. Paul has fought and won four professional bouts, against the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren, and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Now he faces former Love Island star Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.
“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period,” Paul said. “The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys.” If Tommy comes through this grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout. “When he knocks Jake Paul out, the brother’s gonna wanna take his part, ain’t he? But I don’t think so because the hiding Tommy’s gonna give Jake Paul, the other brother won’t be interested either.”
Tommy Fury will ‘s*** himself’ in Jake Paul fight, KSI predicts
Jake Paul is favourite to beat Tommy Fury next month as the former Love Island will not be able to handle the occasion, KSI has predicted.
The YouTube star turned professional boxer faces Fury in Miami on December 18, in what is his first fight against an opponent with a history in boxing.
So far Paul, 24, has defeated fellow YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib’, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
Jake Paul: ‘I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century’
YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has claimed he is “the best thing to happen to boxing in a century”.
The 24-year-old will face former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury in a cruiserweight bout in Tampa, Florida in December, having first entered the professional ranks at the end of 2019.
Paul’s decision to become a professional fighter followed his brother Logan’s scrap with rapper and Fifa gamer KSI in 2018, in a fight that was widely dubbed ‘the biggest event in internet history’.
Jake Paul offered $100,000 to spar with Claressa Shields ahead of Tommy Fury fight
Claressa Shields has offered Jake Paul $100,000 to spar with her ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury.
YouTube star Paul will continue his journey into the professional ranks of boxing when he takes on Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, in December.
Shields is one of the most feared female fighters in the sport and will make her debut in the UK on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams fight next month.
Tommy Fury will take Logan Paul ‘out the game’ after beating Jake Paul, claims John Fury
Tommy Fury will set his sights on fighting Logan Paul if he beats younger brother Jake next month, his father has revealed.
The 22-year-old, who is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, takes on YouTube star Jake Paul in Florida on 18 December.
And if Tommy comes through that grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout.
He told Rob Moore on YouTube: “If he’s on his game, Tommy, and he’s firing on all four cylinders. Easy night’s work, easy money and the winner goes on to bigger and better things.
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Latest Odds
Jake Paul: 13/8
Jake Paul by knockout: 11/4
Jake Paul by decision: 3/1
Tommy Fury: 4/7
Tommy Fury by knockout: 7/4
Tommy Fury by decision: 11/4
Draw: 10/1
Tommy Fury will earn more than ‘some world champions’ for Jake Paul fight
Tommy Fury is set for a major payday when he takes on Jake Paul next month, John Fury has said.
Tommy, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is coached by his father John, who has said his son’s 18 December fight with YouTube star Paul represents “good business”.
While Tommy Fury and Paul’s purses have not been revealed ahead of their clash in Florida, John Fury told entrepreneur Rob Moore on YouTube: “Listen, Tommy’s getting paid more money for this than some world champions.
