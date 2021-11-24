Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will continue their war of words this afternoon at the pre-fight press conference.

YouTube sensation Paul has fought and won four professional boxing matches, against the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren, and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Now he faces former Love Island star Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period,” Paul said. “The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys.”

If Tommy comes through this grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout.

“When he knocks Jake Paul out, the brother’s gonna wanna take his part, ain’t he? But I don’t think so because the hiding Tommy’s gonna give Jake Paul, the other brother won’t be interested either.”

