Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, are set to meet in the ring at last.

After two failed attempts to organise a boxing match between the pair, they will finally clash this month in Saudi Arabia.

American Paul, 26, is 6-0 as a professional boxer, having beaten former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley among others, while this match-up represents his first bout with a pro boxer.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Fury is 8-0, and the Briton last fought on the undercard of his brother’s WBC title defence in London last April.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, what is the start time?

Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury on Sunday, 26 February.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with the main event and the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ring walks tentatively lined up for just after 10pm GMT.

You can expect the ring walks to occur at approximately 10pm GMT in line with past fights in the middle east, slightly earlier than fights taking place in the UK and USA.

The unusual date, on a Sunday, is could be linked to a busy weekend of fights and not wanting to clash with Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers and KSI’s next Misfits Boxing event, both of which take place on Saturday, 25 February.

Where is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury taking place?

The fight has been confirmed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No arena has been announced, but Anthony Joshua fought Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, which is on the outskirts of the city, making it a prime candidate to host the fight.

How can I watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in the UK and USA?

The television information is already agreed and announced, with UK fight fans able to watch the fight by buying the PPV with BT Sport Box Office. A price is yet to be confirmed for UK fans.

American fans can purchase the PPV on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99.

Why was Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury cancelled twice before?

The first date for the fight was scheduled for December 2021, but Fury pulled out, citing an infection and broken rib, leading to Paul battling Tyron Woodley instead.

Both men attempted to reschedule in the United States in August last year, but travel and visa issues scuppered hopes of the pair meeting.

Paul is the much more active fighter and has even confirmed his move into mixed martial arts with his debut coming later in 2023.

Who is on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard?

While Paul and Fury are relatively inexperienced in boxing, the undercard will involve a big fight between two seasoned veterans and champions.

Ilunga Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight champion and former opponent of Tony Bellew, will fight former two-weight world champion Badou Jack.