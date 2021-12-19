✕ Close Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley weigh in ahead of rematch

Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.

The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.

Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.

Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more - on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.

Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida: