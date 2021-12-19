Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE results: Boxing stream, latest scorecard and how to watch online
The YouTube star battles the former UFC champion in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out through injury and illness
Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.
The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.
Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.
Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more - on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.
Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Paro goes on the attack in the final round, pushing Alamo into the corner in a flurry of punches to close out the final round.
It will go to the judges. Alamo scored the only knockdown of the bout but Paro was the busier fighter throughout.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Paro is warned after striking Alamo on the back of his head as they came together in the middle of the ring - and it’s Alamo who continues to land the better shots, legally at least.
Into the final round we go.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Alamo sends Paro scampering back after connecting with a one-two, and the Australian slips as he steps out of the ring. It’s correctly not ruled as a knockdown, but Alamo has the upper hand now as we head into the eighth.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Halfway through the fight and Paro is using the most of his longer reach to catch Alamo, but the Puerto Rican looks to be carrying the most threat when he does get his opportunity to land a blow. This is a close fight. Not much to separate the undefeated contenders.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Paro steadies himself with an even second round, but one which also saw him catch his opponent with a couple of flurries. The Australian is the busier fighter into the third, too, and is landing more punches despite Alamo’s movement around the ring.
Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are in the building ahead of tonight’s main event.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Paro makes a solid start but a drop of his left hand gives Alamo a window to catch him with a right hand to send him down inside the first round!
He bounces back to his feet and takes the count before the bell sounds.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
The evening’s action will start with a meeting between two undefeated junior welterweights, as Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (20-0-1, 12KOs) takes on Liam Paro of Australia (21-0, 13KOs).
It will be a 10-round contest and the winner will receive a huge boost in their divisional ranking.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
The show in Tampa is close to getting underway. Here’s a reminder of the undercard, we’ll get round to it soon but Amanda Serrano’s defence of her world championship title is a huge fight, and could set up a sensational meeting with Katie Taylor next year.
- Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)
- Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (four round exhibition)
- Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley has said he could complete a trilogy with Jake Paul if he beats the YouTube star tonight.
Should Woodley overcome Paul this time, a third meeting between the Americans is on the cards, according to the 39-year-old.
“Yes, there is a rematch clause in there,” Woodley told TMZ.
“After I knock you out, Mr Betting Man, are you gonna run? Are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work?”
More here:
Tyron Woodley reveals contract clause for Jake Paul fight
The former UFC champion will fight the YouTube star for a second time this month – and potentially a third in the future
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.
Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.
The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American.
“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out," Bostwick told Betway Insider.
"That’s a crazy clause. He could be dangling that carrot in front of Tyron to get him to come out recklessly, and that also adds pressure on Tyron.
“If Tyron comes out swinging he could get caught – we know Jake has power, don’t sleep on Jake’s power.
“I think Woodley will come out with a fire under his a** and try to bang, but he’s got to be smart. It will be a different kind of fight this time with Woodley taking this fight on short notice.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies