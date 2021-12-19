Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online
The YouTube star battles the former UFC champion in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out through injury and illness
Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.
The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.
Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.
Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more - on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.
Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:
As Jake Paul prepares to make his fifth professional boxing appearance, it’s worth taking a moment to pause and remember just the YouTube star has made it to this point, as well as how his rematch with Tyron Woodley came about.
Paul, a popular but controversial content creator who made his name on Vine, arrived onto the emerging scene of celebrity fights when he took on YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020.
The 24-year-old recorded a knockout on his boxing debut, and repeated the trick when he stopped ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.
Soon, Paul was challenged to face an opponent with a background in combat sports, but he also knocked out former MMA professional Ben Askren earlier this year - a result that made many, including Woodley, sit up and take notice.
What is Jake Paul's boxing record?
Paul has had an impressive three-year boxing career
“I’m going to try and hurt him. At some point in the fight, he’s going to be down on the ground.”
This was the scene at Friday’s weigh-in, as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came face-to-face ahead of tonight’s rematch.
Jake Paul was fired up as he looks to extend his professional record to 5-0 against the former MMA champion.
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will box one another for the second time when they go head-to-head this weekend.
YouTube star Paul defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.
However, with Fury withdrawing from the match-up last week due to a broken rib and chest infection, Woodley immediately stepped in.
The wrestling specialist got an “I love Jake,” tattoo after their first in-ring encounter – as per a bet between the opponents – in hope of receiving a rematch, though Paul overlooked Woodley until last week’s news surrounding fury.
Woodley, 39, staggered Paul, 24, in their first fight but failed to capitalise. He will no doubt seek a finish with more conviction this time – especially with Paul promising a $500,000 bonus for Woodley if he secures a knockout – though his fellow American has predicted his own stoppage win.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV
The YouTube star and former UFC champion will contest a rematch this weekend
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will rematch one another this weekend, four months after their initial clash.
YouTube sensation Paul defeated the ex-UFC title holder via split decision in August, setting up a fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.
Fury was forced to back out of the match-up, however, citing a broken rib and chest infection last week. Woodley immediately stepped in, receiving the rematch he had previously tried to secure by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – as per a bet between himself and Paul.
The 39-year-old hurt Paul, 24, in their initial in-ring meeting, and he will no doubt seek a finish with greater conviction this time around. The added incentive will be a $500,000 bonus, paid by Paul, though the YouTuber has promised his own stoppage win.
Here's everything you need to know about the fight between the two Americans.
What time is the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight on in the UK?
The YouTube star and former UFC champion will contest a rematch this weekend
