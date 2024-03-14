Taylor vs Catterall postponed again as apparent injury derails long-awaited rematch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Taylor’s long-awaited rematch with Jack Catterall has been postponed again, after the Scottish boxer reportedly suffered another injury.

Taylor won a highly controversial decision against Catterall in Glasgow in 2022, and a planned rematch collapsed in 2023 when Taylor suffered an injury. Now, the same has seemingly happened again.

Taylor and his English rival were set to square off in Leeds on 27 April, more than two years after their first bout, but the rematch is now being targeted for May. Catterall’s agent Sam Jones confirmed the news to The Independent, after it was reported by ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

“This is boxing,” Jones said. “We half-expected him to pull out, but the fight will get rescheduled, so Jack will see Josh in May. All this has done is prolonged the beating he’s going to get.”

The Independent has contacted Dazn and Matchroom for comment.

Taylor’s split-decision win over Catterall saw the Scot retain the undisputed super-lightweight titles. The result also kept Taylor unbeaten at the time and marked Catterall’s first loss as a professional.

By the time Taylor fought Teofimo Lopez last June, the 33-year-old held only the WBO belt, having relinquished and been stripped of his other titles. Taylor lost to Lopez via unanimous decision to drop his final belt.

Taylor’s defeat by the American remains his only bout since his first fight with Catterall, 30. In the meantime, Catterall has beaten Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares – both via unanimous decision. Those wins came in May and October 2023 respectively.