Anthony Joshua news LIVE: Next fight revealed after Dillian Whyte fails doping test

Anthony Joshua is expected to fight a new opponent on Saturday, after opponent Dillian Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test last week.

Joshua vs Whyte 2 would have been a rematch eight years in the making, with “AJ” having knocked out his fellow Briton in 2015 to avenge an amateur defeat by Whyte. However, Saturday’s rematch at the O2 Arena in London fell through when Whyte, 35, failed a doping test last week.

Whyte has maintained his innocence, while it was initially unclear whether Joshua, 33, would still compete on Saturday. But now his promoter Eddie Hearn has teased an announcement this morning (8 August), with fans expecting to hear that AJ will be fighting a fresh opponent.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion last boxed in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points at the O2 to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten Ukrainian beat Joshua on points in 2021 to take the unified heavyweight titles, before retaining them against the Briton with another decision win in August 2022.

Follow live updates below as Joshua’s new opponent is named.