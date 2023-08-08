Anthony Joshua news LIVE: Next fight revealed after Dillian Whyte fails doping test
Joshua is still expected to fight on Saturday, with a new opponent due to be named after Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test
Anthony Joshua is expected to fight a new opponent on Saturday, after opponent Dillian Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test last week.
Joshua vs Whyte 2 would have been a rematch eight years in the making, with “AJ” having knocked out his fellow Briton in 2015 to avenge an amateur defeat by Whyte. However, Saturday’s rematch at the O2 Arena in London fell through when Whyte, 35, failed a doping test last week.
Whyte has maintained his innocence, while it was initially unclear whether Joshua, 33, would still compete on Saturday. But now his promoter Eddie Hearn has teased an announcement this morning (8 August), with fans expecting to hear that AJ will be fighting a fresh opponent.
The former two-time world heavyweight champion last boxed in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points at the O2 to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten Ukrainian beat Joshua on points in 2021 to take the unified heavyweight titles, before retaining them against the Briton with another decision win in August 2022.
Follow live updates below as Joshua’s new opponent is named.
Is it the right decision if Joshua does indeed fight this weekend?
He has his eyes on a seismic fight with Deontay Wilder, which is in the works for early next year in Saudi Arabia, and Joshua will want to have some ring time before then.
A rematch with Whyte would have been a good test for AJ, before a potential clash with Wilder, but it seems Joshua believes that any competition this weekend is better than none.
Perhaps there’s even time for another fight later this year, if Joshua wants it.
His last fight was fairly recent, admittedly, when he outpointed Jermaine Franklin in April, and it was the Briton’s first bout under coach Derrick James. So, for Joshua, any activity between now and a fight with Wilder is not only about keeping sharp – it’s also about working more with James.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is due to speak on Talksport at 11am today, with his company Matchroom having teased news around Saturday’s event. We’ll keep you covered with all the latest around Joshua’s expected new fightm and what Hearn has to say.
Whyte has vowed to prove his innocence after returning “adverse analytical findings” in the doping test that led to the cancellation of his bout against Joshua this week.
Whyte wrote on his social-media channels at the weekend: “I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me.
“I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.
“I can confirm without a shadow of doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.”
Whyte served a two-year drugs ban from 2012 to 2014 and was cleared of a doping violation in 2019, after UK Anti-Doping concluded the levels in his sample were “very low” and he was ultimately not to blame.
Dillian Whyte vows to prove his innocence after doping test ‘adverse finding’
The scheduled rematch against Anthony Joshua next Saturday has been cancelled.
Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte’s highly-anticipated second fight was cancelled on Saturday, after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” during a random anti-doping test, according to promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.
Whyte has categorically denied that he took the reported substance and has asked for time to prove his innocence.
The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said it had informed the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that a “random anti-doping protocol” undertaken by Whyte had returned the result, leading to the bout being called off and an investigation being launched.
Matchroom said: “In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”
The bout was due to take place at the O2 Arena in London.
Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte fight cancelled after anti-doping test
Eddie Hearn said Whyte had returned ‘adverse analytical findings’ during a random anti-doping test
