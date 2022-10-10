Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

UFC champion Leon Edwards says Conor Benn should be ‘banned’ after adverse drug test result

Benn’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr last week was called off after the former returned an adverse test result

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 10 October 2022 11:12
Comments
'A difficult day': Hearn disappointed after Benn v Eubank Jr fight postponed

British UFC champion Leon Edwards has said Conor Benn ‘should be banned’ after the boxer returned an adverse drug test result last week, leading to the cancellation of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Almost 30 years after Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank fought for the second and final time, their sons were due to go head to head in London last Saturday. However, the highly-anticipated catchweight bout was cancelled after Benn, 26, returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug – namely the banned substance clomifene.

“You should be banned,” Edwards told reporters on Friday. “I think calling it off was the right decision.

“There should be no adverse finding in your testing; if you’re clean, you’re clean, and that’s it. I think what they did was right for boxing. If they’d allowed it to go ahead, I don’t think it would’ve been good for the sport.

“The sport’s hard enough as it is; just naturally getting hit, you take a lot of damage – your body does, your brain does, and if somebody’s juicing as well... It’s like, come on.”

Recommended

Jamaican-born Edwards became Britain’s second ever UFC champion by knocking out Kamaru Usman in stunning fashion in August.

The welterweight is expected to face Usman, who outpointed him in 2015, in a trilogy fight next year – possibly at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Benn vs Eubank Jr was set to headline at the O2 Arena in the English capital last weekend, and it is unclear whether the fight will be rearranged after the British Boxing Board of Control prohibited it from taking place in the first instance.

Conor Benn has insisted he is a ‘clean athlete’ (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

Benn has maintained his innocence since the test result was revealed, saying on Thursday: “I am still completely shocked and surprised by this and it has been a tough couple of days.

“My team and I will consider the next options including rescheduling the fight, but my immediate focus is on clearing my name because I am a clean athlete!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in