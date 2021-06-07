Jake Paul warned Canelo Alvarez he would “eat him alive” shortly after his brother Logan went the distance with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in Florida on Sunday night.

Mexican boxing superstar Canelo had voiced his disapproval of the fight between retired professional Mayweather and YouTube celebrity Paul, and appeared less than impressed with the spectacle as the eight-round contest ended without a knockout or a winner.

Jake Paul, who is the younger of the Paul brothers, is 3-0 as a professional boxer and is set to face former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley in his next fight, but that didn’t stop him from calling out one of the biggest names in boxing.

The 24-year-old replied to Canelo on Twitter, accusing the unified super middleweight champion of being unable to sell pay-per-views. Paul has previously claimed he is a bigger draw than established combat sports stars, such as Conor McGregor.

“You can’t sell PPV’s. I would eat you alive,” he said.

Canelo’s sole defeat of his career came against Mayweather in 2013, and the multiple-weight world champion defeated Billy Joe Saunders in his last fight.

Mayweather, 44, appeared to say he would retire from boxing after the exhibition and credited Paul for his performance.

“I had fun. You’ve got to realise I’m not 21 anymore. He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said afterwards.

“He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him. He knew how to use his weight and tie me up.”