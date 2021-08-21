Pacquiao vs Ugas LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury
Manny Pacquiao battles Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas for the WBA ‘super’ welterweight title with both the Filipino and Cuban weighing in under the 147-pound limit.
The 42-year-old, who has hinted this could be his final fight, tipped the scales at 146lbs, while Ugas was on the very limit at 147lbs, with Pacquiao eager to produce a scintillating display to generate momentum ahead of what fans hope will be a rescheduled fight with Errol Spence Jr. The American, who holds the IBF and WBC world titles, was ruled out of the fight with Pacquiao due to an eye injury, with Terence Crawford the other champion in the division in possession of the WBO strap.
Pacquiao stunned Keith Thurman in 2019 but the WBA stripped him of the WBA belt due to inactivity with Ugas promoted to 'super' champion, which is fuelling the former five-weight world champion here, despite the short notice to adapt his game plan to a new opponent: "I never take this fight lightly," said Pacquiao. Of course I don't want to be over confident for this fight, but I want to make sure that tomorrow night, we're going to have the victory and the fans will be happy. Tomorrow night I will do my best. I'll give my best to the fans and of course for my country. This fight will be dedicated to the Philippine people."
While Ugas is pumped to mix it with such a decorated fighter, admitting he will be “very emotional”: "Being in the ring with a legend like Manny Pacquiao, I have a lot of respect for him, so I'm very excited. But all respect is finished after we get in the ring tomorrow. I'm definitely very emotional and very excited for this opportunity, and I have the belt. Whoever wins tomorrow, gets the belt, but right now I'm the champion and I'm ready."
Follow live round-by-round updates from the main event, plus undercard results:
Pacquiao determined to take back belt
Ugas ‘emotional’ to fight legend Pacquiao
Pacquiao vs Ugas ring walk times
The main show is kicking off at 9 pm ET (2 am BST), with the main event due to start by 11:30 pm ET (4:30 am BST).
Pacquiao vs Ugas: Tale of the tape
Tale of the tape
Pacquiao
Nationality: Filipino
Born: December 17, 1978
Height: 5-5 ½
Reach: 67 inches
Total Fights: 71
Record: 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts
Ugas
Nationality: Cuban
Born: July 14, 1986
Height: 5-9
Reach: 69 inches
Total Fights: 30
Record: 26-4 with 12 knockouts
Pacquiao vs Ugas odds
Pacquiao - 1/4
Pacquiao by knockout - 7/4
Pacquiao by decision - 11/10
Draw - 20/1
Ugas - 3/1
Full fight undercard
- Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas for Ugas' WBA (super) Welterweight title
- Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz; Welterweight
- Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja; Featherweight
- Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon; Junior Featherweight
- Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski; Lightweight
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez; Lightweight
- Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe; Heavyweight
- Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Rivera; Super Middleweight
- John Dato vs. Angel Contreras; Featherweight
Pacquiao: I feel young right now
“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring,” said Pacquiao at the final press conference.
“Both of us are champions, but we’ll see who has the belt after Saturday. I feel young right now,” said Pacquiao. “I’m just happy with what I’m doing, because boxing is my passion.
“I enjoy training camp and I’m excited to sacrifice and be disciplined every day to prepare for a fight like this.
“For the Keith Thurman fight I would do about 25 rounds a day, and now for this fight I’m doing 30 or more rounds a day. The coaches have had to try to stop me because I want to keep going.
“If there’s a chance for a knockout, then I’ll go for it because that’s what I want to give to the fans.
“I’m not underestimating Ugas though. He has a lot of experience in boxing and fought in the Olympics. I know I have to be very good to win this fight.”
