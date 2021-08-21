Liveupdated1629583822

Pacquiao vs Ugas LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results

The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury

Tom Kershaw@trlkershaw
Saturday 21 August 2021 23:10
<p>Manny Pacquiao weighs-in before his fight against Yordenis Ugas </p>

Manny Pacquiao weighs-in before his fight against Yordenis Ugas

(AFP)

Manny Pacquiao battles Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas for the WBA ‘super’ welterweight title with both the Filipino and Cuban weighing in under the 147-pound limit.

The 42-year-old, who has hinted this could be his final fight, tipped the scales at 146lbs, while Ugas was on the very limit at 147lbs, with Pacquiao eager to produce a scintillating display to generate momentum ahead of what fans hope will be a rescheduled fight with Errol Spence Jr. The American, who holds the IBF and WBC world titles, was ruled out of the fight with Pacquiao due to an eye injury, with Terence Crawford the other champion in the division in possession of the WBO strap.

Pacquiao stunned Keith Thurman in 2019 but the WBA stripped him of the WBA belt due to inactivity with Ugas promoted to 'super' champion, which is fuelling the former five-weight world champion here, despite the short notice to adapt his game plan to a new opponent: "I never take this fight lightly," said Pacquiao. Of course I don't want to be over confident for this fight, but I want to make sure that tomorrow night, we're going to have the victory and the fans will be happy. Tomorrow night I will do my best. I'll give my best to the fans and of course for my country. This fight will be dedicated to the Philippine people."

While Ugas is pumped to mix it with such a decorated fighter, admitting he will be “very emotional”: "Being in the ring with a legend like Manny Pacquiao, I have a lot of respect for him, so I'm very excited. But all respect is finished after we get in the ring tomorrow. I'm definitely very emotional and very excited for this opportunity, and I have the belt. Whoever wins tomorrow, gets the belt, but right now I'm the champion and I'm ready."

Follow live round-by-round updates from the main event, plus undercard results:

1629583822

Pacquiao determined to take back belt

Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 23:10
1629583222

Ugas ‘emotional’ to fight legend Pacquiao

Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 23:00
1629582622

Pacquiao vs Ugas ring walk times

The main show is kicking off at 9 pm ET (2 am BST), with the main event due to start by 11:30 pm ET (4:30 am BST).

Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 22:50
1629582022

Pacquiao vs Ugas: Tale of the tape

Tale of the tape

Pacquiao

Nationality: Filipino

Born: December 17, 1978

Height: 5-5 ½

Reach: 67 inches

Total Fights: 71

Record: 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts

Ugas

Nationality: Cuban

Born: July 14, 1986

Height: 5-9

Reach: 69 inches

Total Fights: 30

Record: 26-4 with 12 knockouts

Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 22:40
1629561100

Pacquiao vs Ugas odds

Pacquiao - 1/4

Pacquiao by knockout - 7/4

Pacquiao by decision - 11/10

Draw - 20/1

Ugas - 3/1

Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 16:51
1629561087

Full fight undercard

  • Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas for Ugas' WBA (super) Welterweight title
  • Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz; Welterweight
  • Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja; Featherweight
  • Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon; Junior Featherweight
  • Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski; Lightweight
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez; Lightweight
  • Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe; Heavyweight
  • Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Rivera; Super Middleweight
  • John Dato vs. Angel Contreras; Featherweight
Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 16:51
1629505222

Pacquiao: I feel young right now

“I didn’t like that someone took my belt without challenging me in the ring,” said Pacquiao at the final press conference.

“Both of us are champions, but we’ll see who has the belt after Saturday. I feel young right now,” said Pacquiao. “I’m just happy with what I’m doing, because boxing is my passion.

“I enjoy training camp and I’m excited to sacrifice and be disciplined every day to prepare for a fight like this.

“For the Keith Thurman fight I would do about 25 rounds a day, and now for this fight I’m doing 30 or more rounds a day. The coaches have had to try to stop me because I want to keep going.

“If there’s a chance for a knockout, then I’ll go for it because that’s what I want to give to the fans.

“I’m not underestimating Ugas though. He has a lot of experience in boxing and fought in the Olympics. I know I have to be very good to win this fight.”

Jack Rathborn21 August 2021 01:20

