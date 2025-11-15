Chris Eubank Jr. faces Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight in a rematch of April’s dramatic bout between the long-term rivals.

Eubank Jr. enters the rematch off the back of victory in the first bout just as his father did over three decades ago, with Benn having lost via unanimous decision seven months ago, with the former having a chance to end one of British boxing’s most enduring rivalries.

The fight is one of the biggest events of the year for British boxing and betting sites have put together plenty of betting sign up offers ahead of the weekend, which includes the Parimatch betting offer.

Parimatch is offering enhanced odds of 30/1 for the fight to go the distance this weekend, as it did in April before Eubank was declared winner.

These enhanced odds of 30/1 are significantly better than market price of 5/6, with new customers able to benefit from an offer that is easy to claim, simple to sign up for and easy to understand.

It is open to new UK customers only, and it cannot be used in conjunction with other Parimatch betting offers.

Below, we’ve compiled a guide to this latest Parimatch free bets offer, including details on how to claim it and key terms and conditions.

What Is the Parimatch Boxing Betting Offer?

The latest Parimatch betting offer provides new users with enhanced odds of 30/1 on the fight between Eubank Jr. and Benn going the distance this weekend.

Users simply need to sign up via one of the links in this page before making a minimum deposit of £5 and then backing ‘Yes’ on the ‘Fight To Go The Distance’ market. Users can place a maximum £1 bet on the market.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If the fight goes the distance, with 12 rounds completed, your bet will be be declared a winner, with punters receiving a payout at the normal price, while the rest of the 30/1 odds will be paid out in free bets to use on the Parimatch sportsbook.

There are no wagering requirements on the free bets, and they expire a week after being credited.

How to Claim the Parimatch Betting Sign Up Offer

Here are some step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the Parimatch boxing betting offer:

Step 1: Sign up at Parimatch (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £5.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the “Offers” tab.

Step 4: Place a maximum £1 bet at the normal price on Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Will The Fight Go The Distance - Match - Yes.

Step 5: If the fight goes the distance, you’ll win your bet.

Step 6: Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up in free bets to reflect 30/1 odds.

Key Terms to Remember

Below is a list of the key terms related to the Parimatch enhanced odds offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs on the Parimatch website:

Offer is available until 21:35 UK time on 16 November 2025.

Maximum stake is £1.

Winnings are paid in cash plus free bets.

Free bet portion expires in 7 days.

No wagering requirements on rewards.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Why This Is One of the Best Boxing Offers

Of course, there are other boxing betting offers on the market for the bout between Eubank Jr vs Benn, but Parimatch distinguishes itself among boxing betting sites with the ease and simplicity of its offer.

New users simply need to sign up via one of the links on this page before depositing £5, opting in to the offer and staking £1 on ‘Yes’ on the ‘fight to go the distance’ market. These 30/1 odds are a good price for the fight to go the distance too, especially considering the last bout between the pair also lasted the full 12 rounds,

There are no wagering requirement on free bet winnings – meaning you can withdraw cash part of your winnings immediately – while any successful cash earnings from free bets can be withdrawn.

The offer is easy and quick to sign up for, and provides a simple alternative to some more complicated promos ahead of the bout.

Aside from the offer, Parimatch is fully licensed in the UK and continues to grow in popularity having become a trusted sports betting site since its launch.

Why Choose Parimatch?

In terms of the offer itself, there is a quick sign-up and opt-in process, and punters only need to make a £5 deposit in order to to take part, with a £1 outlay on the fight to go the distance at odds of 30/1.

These odds are significantly better than the market price, and it may be a sensible wager considering April’s fight did go the distance.

Nevertheless, in addition to their Eubank Jr vs Benn offer, there are several other reasons why a user might choose to bet with Parimatch.

For a start, the company is a growing sportsbook in the UK, operated by BV Gaming, and is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

Moreover, once users are signed up they will find that Parimatch regularly provides valuable betting sign up offers and other betting promotions for wagering on boxing, the Premier League and other sports, with a focus on enhanced odds.

In terms of user experience, customers will find a mobile-friendly site with an easy KYC process and user-friendly UI, while sportsbook users will enjoy the wide range of betting markets across a variety of popular and more niche sports.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.